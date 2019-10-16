Over the last 10 years, jazz singer/songwriter Kat Edmonson has risen to an enviable place in contemporary American music. Edmonson has toured worldwide, performing with artists such as Lyle Lovett, Chris Isaak, Jamie Cullum and Gary Clark Jr. But it all began with an exposure to music as a child.
“I grew up with the American Songbook, which is a staple of the jazz repertoire — the language that all jazz musicians know and develop their music around,” she said. “I picked up on a lot of that from old records. My mom was a fan of all that stuff. It makes me feel comfortable in that world.”
A Texas native, Edmonson first began performing in smaller rooms and clubs before she forged a place for herself in the bigger spotlight, featuring what she calls her “Vintage Pop” sound — “music that is based in the popular music of decades past,” she said.
Yet, over the years, there has been a lot of crossover in genres, she said, that it’s sometimes hard to classify what certain music is. “There are a lot of influences in the songs I create,” she said.
Tonight, she will perform her unique sound at the Weis Center in Lewisburg., starting at 7:30 p.m.
“The show will be a variety of music from all my records, including some covers and a lot of original music,” Edmonson said. “We tell stories, we laugh and we like to improvise. It will be a five-piece program, including piano, bass, drums and guitar. People can expect an intimate evening, and hopefully an inspirational one.”
Kathryn Maguet, executive director of the Weis Center, is looking forward to the performance.
I’ve been following the career of Kat Edmonson for a few years and was immediately impressed by her distinctive and completely original musical style and sensibility,” she said.
“I had the opportunity to see her live in New York last winter and loved the entire performance but also the way she effortlessly captivated the audience with her delightful program and quirky, upbeat personality.”
Edmonson’s latest album, “Old Fashioned Girl” is described on her website as “rich in affection for the past but bracingly alive in the present.” It features a 13-piece string orchestra as well as a variety of other instruments.