Living in the Susquehanna Valley, we might not appreciate the beauty, wildlife and status of the river that created our valley, a river older even than the Nile.
The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership is hosting Susquehanna Float & Films, a kayaking trip on the Susquehanna River coupled with a paddling film festival at the Campus Theatre, in Lewisburg, on Saturday. Attendees can opt to participate in the float only, film festival only or both.
The float will begin at 8 a.m. at the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission Watsontown Launch and ends at 12:30 p.m. in Lewisburg. The film festival runs from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., in Lewisburg. A light lunch will be provided following the paddle.
After paddling a stretch of the Susquehanna River, participants of Susquehanna Float & Films can watch the Paddling Film Festival World Tour at the Campus Theatre. Enjoy highlights of the best kayaking films and see how our “backyard river” holds its own when compared to others around the world.
“The Susquehanna Float & Films event is a great family-friendly opportunity to not only get inspired by paddling films from around the world, but to also explore a local treasured waterway that is on par with these global experiences,” said Corey Ellison, executive director of the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership. “We invite paddlers of all ability levels and interests to join us in Lewisburg for the event.”
SGP events are geared toward helping new paddlers explore with a group so they can continue on with their own river adventures.
“Whether you attend just the paddle, just the film festival, or both,” Ellison said, “it is sure to be an amazing day in the Susquehanna River Valley.”
The Susquehanna River is teeming with all kinds of wildlife, both in the water and around it, said Alana Jajko, director of Communications & Outreach for the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership
“Especially in the shallow waters along the banks and on islands, we’ve seen plenty of turtles and all kinds of birdlife, but you can also see some very unique creatures, depending on what section of the river you are paddling,” she said. “On the further reaches of the West Branch, you may encounter elk, which were reintroduced from Yellowstone in the early 1900s and are now the largest free-roaming elk herd in the northeastern United States. On the section we are paddling for Float & Films, there is a resident bald eagle that frequents the area and is always a thrill to see flying overhead. ”
A unique feature of the Susquehanna River is that most of its length as it runs through Pennsylvania is a state-designated Water Trail, meaning it is mapped and navigable by recreational watercraft, Jajko said. It is divided into four sections — the West Branch, North Branch, Middle Section and Lower Section.
The West Branch begins in Cherry Tree, Pennsylvania, and at 228 miles is the longest section of the water trail. Its remote location gives boaters a chance to see the free-roaming elk herd as well as signs of our state’s lumber history.
The next 181 miles form the North Branch of the river, flowing from the New York border to the confluence with the West Branch near Sunbury.
“The Classic Americana river towns nestled in the valleys are great waypoints for exploring landmarks along the river that date back to early French settlements and Native American civilizations who once called these valleys home,” Jajko said.
The 50 miles from Sunbury to Harrisburg is known as the Middle Section. It is unique for its river islands, many of which have public campsites great for breaking up any multi-day paddling adventure, Jajko said.
“The Susquehanna River is one of the oldest rivers in the world — older than the Nile — and it shows on this section where the Appalachian Mountain Range has actually risen up around the river,” Jajko said. “Other iconic landmarks include the Dauphin Narrows Statue of Liberty and the Rockville Bridge, which is the longest stone masonry arch railroad bridge of its kind in the world.”
Even the Lower Section, which runs another 50 miles from Harrisburg to the Maryland border, offers unique paddling because of dams that widen the river into lake-like areas for all sorts of boating and sailing.
“More remnants of Native American civilizations can be seen in petroglyphs on rocks within the river and that line the river’s shores on this section,” Jajko said.
She marveled at the variety of landscapes and points of interest found in one river, something participants of the Susquehanna Float will experience on their 8-mile river trip.
“Depending on your areas of interest and experience level, you can really choose your paddling adventure, truly making the Susquehanna River a river that has a little something for everyone,” she said.
