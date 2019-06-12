Fans of music in the Valley know the name, and for those who have heard Ann Kerstetter sing, it is impossible to forget her powerful, raspy voice.
Did you know, however, that she was the region’s first female vocalist to regularly front a band — in 1969? Or that after taking some time away from the Valley’s music scene to raise her family, that she returned to win the Billtown Blues Festival and earn a trip to Memphis? Or that she recently had a unique opportunity to play with colleagues in the Czech Republic?
You can find out about all of this, and even hear some of Ann’s original music, by checking out The Daily Item’s new music podcast, “Keeping the Beat,” starting Thursday (June 13) at www.dailyitem.com.
Our goal each Thursday is to go behind the stage with the region’s plethora of musicians to find out more about their beginnings, their musical inspirations and why they love performing for fans throughout the Valley — and beyond.
Our first episode features Ann Kerstetter, who plays numerous gigs throughout the region each week in different formats, including the Ann Kerstetter Band, the Ann Kerstetter Trio and via solo gigs or duets with other local performers.
She paved the way for many female vocalists in the Valley, starting with a little help in 1969 while dating the guitarist for the group Crosstown Bus. Her then-boyfriend’s mother was the one to recognize a 16-year-old Ann Kerstetter’s amazing vocal talents and sparked a career spanning four decades.
Ann shares her story, and an original song she penned about family she has in Texas, and the experience is something worth checking out before you head out to any of Ann’s four gigs this coming week in the Valley. She is performing live at the Friends of Shikellamy State Park Overlook Thursday, McGuigan’s Public House in Sunbury on Friday, the River Bend Hop Farm and Brewery in Newport on Saturday and the Turbotville Hotel on Wednesday.
Moving forward, we have a full slate of pending interviews for future “Keeping the Beat” installments, including Buzz Meachum on the show next week.
If you have someone you’d like to recommend for a “Keeping the Beat” interview or any questions or suggestions email me at jzaktansky@dailyitem.com.