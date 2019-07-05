Inspired by Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings and David Allan Coe, a 14-year-old Bob Randall first joined his musician father on the stage.
Later that year, he met his idol, Johnny Cash, at a gig for the June Carter family and hasn’t looked back, since writing and recording more than 200 original songs and recently wrapping a two-year recording contract in Nashville.
Listen to this week’s podcast to hear how Bob Randall has developed his music, where he draws his inspiration and about a special Songwriters Showcase he will be bringing to the region later this month.
Check out all of this and hear a few of Bob’s favorite songs on this week’s episode of Keeping the Beat at dailyitem.com