Twenty-eight podcast episodes spanning 854 minutes — nearly 14.5 hours — were produced in 2019, as we strive to tell the stories behind the musicians who perform here in the Valley.
As we close out the year, we look back at some of our favorite comments and live music from the studio with performers such as Ann Kerstetter, Buzz Meachum, Becky Blue, Bob Randall, Danelle Cressinger, Van Wagner, Allan Combs II, Greg Burgess, Sean Farley, Brett Alexander, Stacia Abernatha, Billy Kelly, Diversifyed, Jeremy Goodling, Travis Wilt, KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner, Runaway Stroller, Brent Mestach, Jesse, Gabe Stillman, Jay Vonada, Re-Creation and Achording to Dad.
We hope you and your family enjoy this special installment of Keeping the Beat — found at dailyitem.com, Apple Podcast and Google Play Music apps — and have a great holiday season.