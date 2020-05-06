Keeping the Beat with Allan Scott

Addicted to a variety of drugs and alcohol, a 21-year-old Allan Scott vaguely remembers praying out to God for help while drunk one night.
“I was a trash can — I would put whatever I could into my body to try to feel better — to dull the emotional pain I was feeling at the time,” he said. “And yet through it all, I always knew God was there, and I was running from Him. By that time in my life, I had dropped out of high school, dropped out of college and had already been in and out of a drug and alcohol rehab once. I was a mess, and just told Him I needed his help.”
Through three months in jail, another stint in rehab and a Christian counselor, Scott admitted that God answered his prayers in an unusual, yet powerful, way.
“I had nothing to give God. I was a castoff — a loser — and yet God was there with me,” Scott said. “I had nothing to offer Him — and yet He offered me everything.”
Through a music-based church program, Scott honed his skills and ultimately formed a band that ministers to people who feel they have nowhere else to turn and have fallen too far to have worth.
The band performs 110 shows throughout the country, including a number of performances for inmates at penitentiaries in Pennsylvania and beyond.
“My wife is an ex-drug addict who had been in multiple rehabs, and here we are two ex-junkies who have been married for 13 years, we have a beautiful 4-year-old daughter and I get to travel all over the country with this cool music ministry,” Scott said. “I am not qualified to be up there by the world’s standards. I was a dropout with nothing to my name, and God gave me a life I didn’t deserve. He gave me a family I didn’t deserve.
“It has helped us develop this message we strive to share is that God can restore any situation. He can heal any hurt, he can move any mountain. No matter what you are facing, nothing is impossible for God. If God can work in the life of this drug addict this loser — when I had nothing to offer Him, he can do the same for anyone else.”
Check out more of Scott’s story, hear about their West Coast tour during the start of the coronavirus impact on the country and about the band’s upcoming project based on stories via this week’s Keeping the Beat podcast.By