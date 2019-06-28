Becky Taffera, colorfully known in the Valley music circles as Becky Blue, is no stranger to adversity.
"I'm a recovering alcoholic. I'm 17 years sober now. When I was about 10 years sober, my niece was tragically killed in a car accident. I didn't know what else to do at the time, so I came back singing," she said. "Life throws you more and more punches, and I spent a lot of time not knowing what else to do. Music was something I could focus on and try to find some crazy meaning in the struggle of life."
A longtime factory worker, Taffera felt inspired by musicians such as Billie Holliday and Janis Joplin, ultimately breaking into the Valley music scene first via karaoke, and then through the help of the Uptown Music Collective, she played in several groups before forming the Becky Blue Band.
"I recently came across a quote on Facebook or somewhere that stated: 'When I say music saved me, I don’t say that lightly,'" she said. "For me in a lot of ways, music has gotten me through some really difficult spots."
Hear her full inspirational story in this week's Keeping the Beat podcast: