From rescue efforts at Ground Zero in New York City during the attacks of 9/11 to helping his premature daughter endure 36 surgeries, Dave Miller has plenty of inspiration for the songs he writes.
Keeping the Beat with Dave Miller
John Zaktansky
Lifestyles and Outdoors Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today