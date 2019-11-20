Keeping the Beat with Gabe Stillman John Zaktansky John Zaktansky Author twitter Author email 3 hrs ago John Zaktansky Lifestyles and Outdoors Editor Author twitter Author email Follow John Zaktansky Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries MARTZ, William Dec 9, 1924 - Nov 19, 2019 SCANDLE, Jeanne Apr 12, 1972 - Nov 18, 2019 FISHER, Eugene Nov 16, 2019 BYRD, Isabelle Oct 30, 1926 - Nov 18, 2019 SEEBOLD, Sara Oct 14, 1916 - Nov 18, 2019 Markets Market Data by TradingView