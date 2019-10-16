World-renowned jazz musician Kat Edmonson performs tonight at Bucknell University’s Weis Center, and we take some time to share her story via this week’s Keeping the Beat podcast.
Kat talks about what the jazz music genre looks like today, her experiences in working with Woody Allen and Lyle Lovett on various movie projects and what people can expect during her show tonight at the Weis Center.
