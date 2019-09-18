Valley musician Luke Metzger shares the story about the rock band Diversifyed, which features him and his father along with Barry Weber and his daughter, Trish.
Luke talks about the dynamics of playing in a band so closely tied by family, how music has helped him draw closer with his father and the group shares some of their favorite tunes.
It is all in this week’s Keeping the Beat podcast at dailyitem.com.
The podcast is also available on Apple Podcast and Google Play Music apps and platforms. To listen or subscribe to our free weekly program, search for “Keeping the Beat.”