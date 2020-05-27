The recipe for success for those who aspire to start their own band boils down to the fundamentals, according to Jamie Rodgers, of Middle Road Acoustic. “The more you play — the more you practice — the better you get,” he said. “Find the people you have fun around, put the time in, and be sure to enjoy the process.”
Keeping the Beat with Middle Road Accustic
John Zaktansky
Lifestyles and Outdoors Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today