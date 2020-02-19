Keeping the Beat with Scott Bachman John Zaktansky The Daily Item Feb 19, 2020 3 hrs ago Keeping the Beat with Scott Bachman Your browser does not support the audio element. Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints Obituaries KLINE, Joseph Dec 29, 1955 - Feb 18, 2020 MOLL, John Oct 6, 1936 - Feb 15, 2020 KEPLER, Frances Nov 21, 1926 - SCHLEIG JR., Robert Aug 17, 1948 - Feb 14, 2020 LAUF, E. Oct 29, 1928 - Feb 17, 2020 Subscribers: Read today's paper online. Watch video from the District Band competition. Extra comics are on Page D5. 23 hrs ago +2 News Daily Item archive now available online Dec 13, 2018 Markets Market Data by TradingView