Travis Wilt — better known as T-Ravill throughout the region — was featured in a viral music video that was shared on social media platforms associated with Ellen Degeneres and Ashton Kutcher.
He speaks about and shares the song, “Escape the Flames,” and talks about the alternative hip-hop scene in the Valley, how he strives to help those who may be struggling with depression and suicide and how his music follows his passion for truth to be revealed.
Hear about all this and more in this week’s Keeping the Beat podcast.
The podcast is also available on Apple Podcast and Google Play Music apps and platforms. To listen or subscribe, search for “Keeping the Beat.”