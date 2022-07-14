COAL TOWNSHIP — What could be better than a summer theater production featuring a classic teen romance set in the summer in the 1950s?
The A&B Children’s Theatre presents “Grease: School Version” on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. in the Shamokin Area High School auditorium, on State Street.
Performed by local school students having completed grades four through eight, “Grease: School Version” tells the story of sweet, wholesome exchange student Sandy Olsson and super-cool, black-leather-wearing greaser Danny Zuko. Can their summer romance survive the cliques and cattiness of their senior year of high school?
The 1978, Academy Award-nominated movie focused on some adult topics that are omitted in the musical presented by the A&B Children’s Theatre actors.
“We are doing the ‘school version,’ which makes the show shorter and more appropriate for younger performers,” said Meagan Baumgartner, co-director of the musical with Shannon Anderson.
Part of the movie’s mass appeal was its songs, which, while catchy and upbeat are also fast-moving and challenging to learn. Nevertheless, the kids are doing a good job with them.
“We are having a great time,” Baumgartner said. “‘Summer Nights’ is challenging because so many things are going on. ‘Born to Hand Jive’ has a lot of dancing, ‘Greased Lightning’ is everyone’s favorite, and we have a bit of a twist on ‘Beauty School Dropout.’”
Students at A&B Children’s Theatre come from a number of schools, Baumgartner said, including Shamokin Area, Our Lady of Lourdes, Southern Area, Meadowview Christian, Mount Carmel Area, Northumberland Christian, Line Mountain and North Schuylkill.
“Every summer, for the past 20 years, young thespians from several Central Pennsylvania schools have gathered to create musical productions,” according to the theater’s website, abchildrenstheatre.wixsite.com. “For five summer weeks, 1st-thru-8th-grade students spend their mornings creating memories and musicals.”
Audience members will appreciate the talent as well as the familiar tunes they’ll enjoy during the performance.
“They will walk away singing all the great songs,” Baumgartner said, “and smiling from the energy the young performers project.”
