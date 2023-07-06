SUNBURY — Reducing, reusing and recycling is important in keeping our planet healthy, but sometimes we can also have fun while doing a good thing.
The Degenstein Community Library is hosting their first Trashion Show. Participants of all ages are welcome to join in creating unique clothing designs out of recycled materials on Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. Come back again the following Monday, July 17, to share in the fun of seeing all the designs in the Trashion Show, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Both events are free, but registration is required by calling 570-286-2461.
Melissa A. Rowse, library director, said the library learned of the Trashion Show idea when they saw another organization doing it.
“We thought, oh, my gosh, this would get rid of a lot of recyclables. Reduce, reuse, recycle. That’s what we’re trying to do,” she said. “We’re hoping it encourages kids to check out books on fashion, costumes and cosplay.”
This Monday when participants gather to create their outfits they’ll be able to choose from a number of materials like newspaper, cardboard, duct tape, yarn and buttons that the library has been collecting.
“We want to give them some time here at the library to make their creations, but they can also take them home to do more, if they want,” said Sarah Fisher, youth services coordinator.
With such a wide variety of materials, the event gives people an opportunity to do something on a grander scale than they could accomplish at home, Rowse said. The library is also happily accepting donations of recyclable materials that could be used in creating a costume.
“We do a lot of DIY craft sessions,” she said, mentioning decorating picture frames with seashells or planting tiny gnome gardens.
The Degenstein Community Library is still accepting attendees for their summer kids’ programs. Showing off the creations in public events like the Trashion Show is always “a hoot,” Rowse said.
“Sunbury is pretty artistic. We have a lot of kids that create unique things,” she said. “Come out and see the outfits that are on display.”
“People will enjoy seeing all of the kids’ creations and seeing what can be done with these recyclable materials,” Fisher said. “Rather than just throwing them away, they can be used to create fun and exciting things.”
