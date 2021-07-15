MIDDLEBURG — Members of the Kids' Theatre Experience will stage a performance of Disney's Moana Jr. Thursday and Friday at the Midd-West High School.
Thirty-five kids are taking part in the summer program which is celebrating its 10th year, said artistic director Michele Pryor who founded the youth theater program with Mindi Miller.
"I've always been drawn to the arts and Mindi was a junior-high chorus teacher," said Pryor. "Eight kids have been with us for a really long time. We just love to see them grow."
Elliot Muller, 15, of Port Trevorton, has taken part in the theater program for eight years.
Growing up in a musical family — his father, Jay Muller, is the director of the youth singing troupe, Re-Creation — Muller said he's always enjoyed performing.
He and Lila Mohr, 12, of Selinsgrove, are the leads in Thursday's performance and both said the stage props used in the musical are posing a challenge.
"Moana is harder with all the props. It's interesting to navigate," said Muller who at one point wears an enormous set of wings.
"There are a lot of props to get used to," agreed Mohr as she practiced maneuvering around the stage with a large cardboard boat.
The participants, who are students in grades 3 to 9, have been working on the musical since June 8, Pryor said.
Moana Jr. was scheduled to be performed by the youth troupe last year but the pandemic canceled the event. In the past decade, the troupe has staged performances of 'Frozen,' 'The Lion King' and 'Annie.'
The tickets are $9 per adult and $6 per child and are available online at www.kidstheatreexperience.com or at the door.