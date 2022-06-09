SUNBURY – Maybe you’ll see a fish in a fishbowl performing tricks? Maybe a future pop star will wow you? You never know what kind of talent you’ll find in your own hometown.
The Degenstein Community Library at 40 South Fifth Street is hosting a Talent Show tomorrow evening, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the park next to the library. A Kids’ Makers Market will take place at the same time, in the library’s community room.
The library has hosted previous talent shows, starting one year when the summer reading theme focused on music.
“We decided to kick off that summer with a talent show, and the kids enjoyed it so much,” said Sarah Fisher, youth services coordinator at the library. “Parents asked, ‘When are you doing it again?’ Everybody liked it, so we kept bringing it back.”
Melissa Rowse, library director, recalled seeing everything at the talent shows from singers and dancers to a child who taught his fish to do tricks in its fishbowl.
“We see kids performing years in a row. We see them grow,” she said. “It builds confidence.”
“Everybody really enjoyed it,” Fisher said of the talent show. “Parents said it was such a great thing for the kids to be able to do.”
After canceling a few years ago due to COVID restrictions, Fisher said the library is excited to be bringing the talent show back. They typically sign on 10 to 12 performers and see audiences of between 80 and 90 people.
“We have had people who sing songs. One kid dressed as Elvis and sang Elvis songs,” she said. “One boy, if you gave him a number of a president, he could tell you the president’s name.”
The show is free for participants and attendees and is a great way to support the youth in the community, Rowse said.
Among this year’s entrants are a piano player, two 4-year-olds doing a song-and-dance routine and possibly a child performing magic tricks.
“It is a fantastic, wonderful event,” Fisher said. “The kids get a chance to get up there and show off their talent. It’s laid back, not a competition. It’s a lot of fun.”
At the same time, starting at 5 p.m., the Sunbury Arts Council is hosting a Kids’ Makers Market in the library’s community room. Kids ages 6 to 17 are encouraged to create artistic items or to bake or cook lunch foods or baked goods to sell. Parents can register children at SunburyArtsCouncil.org or call 570-809-2035.
“Kids that make things can sell their wares,” Rowse said. “They can shop and have entertainment, all in the same evening.”
Stop in the Degenstein Library to sign-up to be a performer, or come and cheer on the others.
All ages are welcome. For more information, visit “Degenstein Community Library” on Facebook or call 570-286-2461.
Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com