LEWISBURG — If your kids want to recreate some of the clever inventions they’ve seen in “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” it might be time to introduce them to Rube Goldberg.
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum will host a Rube Goldberg Machine Workshop on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is recommended for kids ages 8 and up.
An American cartoonist, sculptor, author, engineer, and inventor, Rube Goldberg was best known for his popular cartoons depicting complicated gadgets performing simple tasks in indirect, convoluted ways.
“The best part of it is that kids get to create and invent by themselves,” said Lindsey Walter, education director at the LCM. “There are no rules, and there are lots of possibilities to put together a humor-filled, chain reaction.”
Kids will be given materials to create any number of fun, workable machines.
“Design a machine to catch a mouse, blow up a balloon, pour a glass of water, the possibilities are endless,” as stated on the LCM’s website.
Masks are required, and this is a drop-off program. The cost is $15 per child, although there is a discount for LCM members.
“Kids can have fun and learn about science at the same time,” Walter said. She laughed when asked if they would be allowed to take their creations home, saying, “They can if they would like to and if able to. If they’ll fit in the car.”
For more information or to register, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
