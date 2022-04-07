The news that Freddie Mercury, lead singer of the British rock band Queen, died rocked thousands of fans in 1991 but it led to an amazing journey for one group of college students from the U.K. who bonded over their love of the band and grief at never being able to see them in concert.
“We were just singing the songs to each other and teaching each other the songs and saying ‘no, it goes like this’ and other people saying ‘no it goes like this’ and that became the nucleus of the band,” said Patrick Myers. He portrays Mercury in a Queen tribute band called Killer Queen and has since 1993. Brad Waissman, Simon Small and John Howells perform with him.
Decades later, that bond has led to multiple performances in both the band’s native U.K. and abroad. Their current tour will take them to Williamsport’s Community Arts Center on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
“Queen is still a hugely popular band with classic rock fans, and the 2018 biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ helped reinvigorate the fanbase, which is one of the reasons we wanted to book them (Killer Queen) — they’ve been very much in the zeitgeist for the past few years,” said Jim Dougherty, executive director of the Community Arts Center. “We have a great classic rock audience in Williamsport, and we’re happy to host a lot of nationally-touring acts as well as great local performers like the Uptown Music Collective. We try to book “the real thing” as much as possible, but in the case of bands who are no longer touring, quality tribute acts are a great alternative and many of them (including Killer Queen) put on amazing shows.”
When the band decided to have their first show, Myers said the tribute scene was just coming around, so they didn’t quite know what they were doing. He described himself and his bandmates as “terrified” because tributes weren’t a tried and tested things.
“We did this one show in front of a thousand students, all people our own age, all of the same generation that had just missed out on seeing Queen,” Myers said. “The show went really well and the audience was just ecstatic.”
The day after the concert, the person who had booked it for them contacted the band about performing other places nationally, such as the West End — the British equivalent of Broadway — and on television. Within a few years, Killer Queen was playing abroad and in venues where Queen itself had played.
In their tenure, Killer Queen has sold out venues such as Red Rocks Arena in Colorado. They’ve also performed in European arenas, such as Forest National Arena.
“The Forest National was where Queen shot all their performance videos, so it was amazing to be on the same stage, knowing that those videos you’d watched all those years ago, you were on the same stage and performing Queen songs,” Myers said. “That was brilliant and amazing for us.”
Performing as Mercury is a challenge in itself, according to Myers, because he was a master of his craft, from his vocals to his “phenomenal” ear for harmony. His mastery extends to the entirety of Queen.
“When you look inside the songs, from the inside out as musicians trying to play them, you see just how beautifully arranged they are. How fantastic the vocal arrangements, the guitar arrangements, the drum parts and the bass are. All those ingredients are perfectly done,” Myers said. “It’s a big challenge for any tribute band.”
Myers does a lot of vocal warmups and physical warmups before he goes on stage because he’s literally got to hit the ground running when he comes on stage.
“You’ve got to make sure your voice is limbered up and your body is too because it’s a very physical performance,” Myers said. “You rest as much as possible throughout the day and give the audience every last ounce of energy you’ve got. They reward you with enthusiasm and their energy, so you sort of have this alchemic process of your energy and their energy combining.”
While Myers and his bandmates enjoy traveling for their tours, Myers said their favorite part of any tour is performing for an audience of any size.
“With any audience, you try to make that evening special. We don’t have to only regard the bigger shows we’ve done as sort of landmarks,” he said. “We really just enjoy taking the show across America and across the world and sharing it with an audience.”
As with every other band, the pandemic took away Killer Queen’s ability to tour. Originally, the Community Arts Center had contacted Killer Queen’s agent to be on the band’s tour in 2020, just as the pandemic started.
In its hiatus, Killer Queen has created a show with new lighting, look and effects that Myers said has been going great with audiences.
“To be able to finally take that on the road after all this time is just brilliant,” he said.
Dougherty said ticket sales for the Williamsport performance have been going great and the theater has had a lot of positive feedback from the audience.
“We’re hoping that this is a sign of things to come, and that we’re coming out of the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic, which obviously wreaked havoc on live performances all over the world,” he said. “We’re looking forward to having a full theatre again.