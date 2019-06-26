Since 2018, Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance has found homes for 500 cats and kittens, but the need continues to grow each day, often beyond what their space and funding can handle.
To help raise money as well as hopefully find homes for the many felines currently in their care, the organization’s Second Annual Kitten Shower will be held this Saturday at Brookpark Pet Supply in Lewisburg. The event will include a raffle, 50/50 game, free snacks and treats, and a chance to meet about 30 kittens currently available for adoption.
Those who would like to bring shower gifts for the kittens can check out the rescue’s registry on Amazon.com (www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1LYQ82ZG01ZIA).
Founder and president Sarah Kline said the shower is a major fundraiser for the organization and is being held this year at a time when the number of calls they receive to take in kittens and cats is at its highest.
“It’s always ‘kitten season’ in a sense,” she said, “because cats can and will reproduce year round, but there are definitely more in the spring and summer.”
They hope many kittens will be adopted through the event, opening up some space for the Alliance to bring in many more that are waiting for help.
Kline had been involved in cat rescue work since 2005. In October 2014 she began a facebook page called “Susquehanna Valley Cat of the Day” where she could advertise cats needing homes.
In 2015, when her “cat-loving aunt” passed away, she used some inheritance she had received from her to fund a 501c3 non-profit that she called Cherished Cats. The organization is a foster-based rescue, and partners with other area rescues in addition to operating The Scratching Post cat café in Lewisburg, where Kline said “adoptable cats have a chance to meet their new family”. The Alliance also shows available cats through the adoption center at PetSmart in Selinsgrove.
Debra Garman, of Hummels Wharf, adopted two kittens through the Alliance in October. The six-week-old kittens were found in a Danville backyard; according to Kline, the homeowner was concerned they might drown in the pool. Garman, who already had two rescue cats, was interested in adopting another, but when she learned of the sisters, she decided to keep them together and named them Zoey and London.
“It just worked out perfectly,” she said. “Everybody gets along here.” Zoey, she said, especially became fast friends with her dog.
Garman said she is thankful for Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance and the work they do.
“There are so many out there that need homes,” she said. “You don’t have to buy a purebred or pay $500-$600 for an animal.”
“These rescue places are just wonderful,” she said.
Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance currently has more than 30 cats and kittens in its foster families, in addition to the partnerships they have with other local rescues.
“We’re contacted daily about taking in additional cats and kittens,” Kline said, “due to a variety of reasons including owners passing away, moving, allergies, or strays having kittens.”
Each week, on average, they are contacted about 10 to 15 cats in need of a home.
And sadly, at this time, Kline said, they “simply don’t have the capacity to accept more responsibility.”
The challenge of her work continues, she said, especially when it comes to controlling the stray and feral population.
“It’s an uphill battle,” she said, “because cats can reproduce two to three times per year, starting as young as four to six months old. It does sometimes feel like it’s never-ending, but spaying and neutering has proven successful in other areas.”
The Alliance continues to support trap, neuter and release efforts of feral cats, and advocates for the many “low-cost options” locally for spaying and neutering.
“There’s really no excuse for not spaying or neutering your cat,” she said. “It’s imperative.”