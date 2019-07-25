ELYSBURG — It seems like, of all places to celebrate Christmas, Santa Claus himself would approve of Knoebels Amusement Resort, where “Fun, Food and Fantasy” are as important in the park as in the holiday.
Knoebels Amusement Resort is celebrating Christmas in July, which started Tuesday with the Tree Lighting Ceremony and runs through tomorrow.
“Why Christmas in July?” asked Stacy Ososkie, public relations director for Knoebels. “We’re a park focused on family and enjoy being a venue where visitors create family memories. Adding Christmas (in July) provides another level of happiness to our guests’ day.”
Christmas in July at Knoebels features decorations, festive foods and meet-and-greets with Santa and Kozmo Klaus at Santa’s Workshop. At Lazer Command, guests can play a special Christmas game. Finding unexpected Christmas themes in the park is half the fun. Ososkie recalled seeing guests who came upon some Christmas surprises.
“Today a group of about a dozen people were on their way back to the campground when the youngest member of the bunch spotted Santa,” she said. “You could just feel the joy the parents and grandparents were experiencing watching the child’s interaction with Santa.”
Many Knoebels team members get into the holiday spirit by decorating their areas. Check out places like Lazer Command and the park office. The Christmas Cottage gift shop was the focal point of the Tree Lighting ceremony, led by Buddy Knoebel and the Jolly Ol’ Man himself, Ososkie said. A brass band playing Christmas favorites helps add to the holiday atmosphere.
“It’s fun to celebrate holidays at Knoebels,” said Nicole Caris, from Blanchard, Pa. “We come back to experience the Halloween season, too. We’re just really big Knoebels fans. We visit several times a year.”
Nicole was there with her husband, Brad Caris, whose family was camping at the park. Brad added that they planned on stopping at Stony Gables to pick up some holiday fudge. Nicole has been visiting for more than 30 years and Brad for his whole life. They now enjoy passing down the Knoebels tradition with their children, 5-year-old Cole and 2-year-old Juliana.
“Cole enjoyed seeing Santa and the characters,” Brad said. “Juliana likes to watch from afar.”
The holiday fudge is available at Stony Gables, in flavors like eggnog, candy cane, Santa’s milk & cookies and holly berry.
“We’re known for our food, so this is also an opportunity for our dining locations to show off some festive food options for this week’s visitors, including both meals and sweets,” Ososkie said.
The Alamo Restaurant will offer Christmas Around the World, with tonight’s feature of Italy (Shrimp Fra Diavolo/Spaghetti) and tomorrow night’s Poland (Pierogie Flatbread with caramelized onions & bacon). At Dexter's Deli try the Christmas Salad, and in the Backyard BBQ, feast on a turkey dinner, complete with mashed potatoes and gravy.
JBK Soft Ice Cream will deck their icy treats with red and green sprinkles, while the Cookie Nook will have an assortment of Christmas cookies, red and green cookie pops and Rice Krispies pops. Kandy Korners will get into the spirit of things with red and green caramel apples and red and green candy corn. Even summer’s wispiest treat will take on a Christmas flair: stop by the Exit Stand on your way home to pick up a tub of red and green cotton candy.