There’s live entertainment, games and home-cooked meals, but perhaps the biggest draw in this little carnival is the sense of community.
The Kratzerville Carnival to benefit the Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company will be held in the church grove from 5 to 11 p.m. tonight, Friday and Saturday.
“The thing about our carnival, for years and years it’s been a place for people to get together and see each other, said Lee Naugle, longtime member of the fire company.
“There’s a lot of people that come home for the carnival,” said fire company member Kevin Kline, who has stepped in for his father, who helped for years with the carnival. “It’s just a strong community event that draws people together.
“There are people I don’t see from year to year unless it’s at the carnival.”
People always enjoy the entertainment, Naugle said. Performing on the gazebo in the center of the grove, this year’s roster includes a rock band, Christian singers and oldies music.
Thursday’s music will be provided by Pepper Street Band, featuring Dr. Dave Houseknecht, Pete Codispoti, Don Bastian and Bob Yoas offering a mix of 50s, 60s, 70s and some 80s classic rock and a bit of country. “All danceable, toe tapping music you know and love,” as stated in a press release.
On Friday, True Heart, with Scott Bordner and Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz, will perform their Christian Country music “with tight harmonies and a heartfelt message.”
Saturday wraps up with favorite oldies from Memory Lane, consisting of Ed Partin, Bob Flory, Tim Creek and Nick Elliott.
“People have always enjoyed our entertainment and our food,” Naugle said. “Everything is homemade.”
“We do meals at the (former) schoolhouse,” Kline said. Thursday's feature is chicken and waffles, Friday soups and sandwiches, and Saturday a roast beef platter. “People know they’re going to get a good, home-cooked meal.”
Other food stands include fresh cut fries, fish sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, hand-dipped ice cream and funnel cakes, among other fare.
In keeping with the community spirit, the carnival stands are run by the fire company, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and local churches and offer Bingo, a cake wheel, dunk tank and games for people of all ages. Money prize raffle tickets are available for $1 each from members of the fire company.
“It’s a good time,” Kline said, noting that his cousins, nephew and sister all help with the carnival. “It’s a community thing. The community is like family here in town.”
This year’s carnival is being held a week earlier than usual due to conflicts with local events during their regular week.