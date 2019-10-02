Lake Tobias will be hosting Pioneer Days this weekend sponsored by the Messiah Lutheran Church of Fisherville. The event will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is held in Pavilions D and E at the park.
“The festival, that has been on-going for 25 years, will host many pioneer day activities such as butter making, quill and ink writing, a hand quiller doing demonstrations and a unique handmade primitive shelter made the same way pioneers did using hides,” said Jan Tobias-Kieffer, director of public relations and marketing for Lake Tobias. “We are thrilled to host them each year as it is so educational and entertaining.”
There will also be a straw obstacle course and hay rides, weather permitting. All of which are free.
A food stand will also be available with ham and bean, and chicken corn soups simmering on open kettles for purchase. Hot dogs, barbecue, baked goods, various drinks and more will also be on hand.
“The funds go to the Ladies Aid group of the church,” said Dianne Reed, co-chair of the festival committee for the past 10 years, along with Rose Steinhauer. “The Ladies Aid provides donations to several local volunteer organizations each year and gives money to the Halifax School to help with student needs. They recently donated $250 to purchase a circular table for the Hope School Academy in Guatemala.”
Messiah also serves the community in many ways such as giving prayer quilts to individuals facing difficult times and health issues, providing paper goods to Isaiah 61, a ministry that helps the homeless and makes personal care kits (35-40) each year to help with Lutheran World Relief. Messiah has had a free-tuition preschool for 45 years and collects coats for a ministry in Harrisburg. This year, they collected sunglasses and toothbrushes for a medical missionary to be used in refugee camps in the country of Lebanon.
Lake Tobias will also be open the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $8 per person 3 and up and the safari tour is $7 per person 3 and up. Active military and veterans receive free admission with military ID. Lake Tobias is located at 760 Tobias Road in Halifax.