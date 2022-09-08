The Daily Item
The Weis Center will welcome Paul Taylor Dance Company on Sept.16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center Concert Hall, as part of Bucknell University’s Family Weekend festivities.
There will be a free pre-performance talk with Rehearsal Director and former Taylor dancer Cathy McCann on the same day as the performance, from 6:45-7:15 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. The talk will be facilitated by Bucknell University Associate Professor and Director of Dance, Kelly Knox.
The performance is sponsored, in part, by the Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation and Douglas Candland.
At the Weis Center, they will perform Arden Court, Cloven Kingdom and Diggity. The entire performance is 1 hour and 40 minutes, with intermissions.
The genesis of the Paul Taylor Dance Company transpired on May 30, 1954, in Manhattan, when dance-maker Paul Taylor first presented his choreography with five other dancers on the Lower East Side. That performance marked the beginning of 64 years of unrivaled creativity.
In the decades that followed, Taylor became a cultural icon, one of America’s most celebrated artists and a part of the pantheon that created American modern dance. Leading the company that bears his name until his death in 2018, Taylor molded it into one of the preeminent performing ensembles in the world. Under the artistic direction of Taylor dancer Michael Novak, the company continues to perform throughout the world as well as at its New York City home, the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts – where it appears under the aegis of Paul Taylor American Modern Dance.
The company has traveled the globe many times over, bringing Taylor’s unrivaled repertoire to theaters in cultural capitals, on college campuses and in rural communities. It has performed in more than 600 cities in 66 countries, representing the United States at arts festivals in more than 40 countries and touring extensively under the aegis of the U.S. Department of State.
In 1997, the company toured throughout India in celebration of that nation’s 50th anniversary. While continuing to garner international acclaim, the company performs more than half of each touring season in cities throughout the United States. In celebration of its 50th anniversary and 50 years of creativity, the Paul Taylor Dance Foundation presented Taylor’s works in all 50 states between March 2004 and November 2005. That tour underscored the company’s historic role as one of the early touring companies of American modern dance.
The New York Times said it was “one of the most exciting, innovative and delightful dance companies in the entire world.”
The San Francisco Examiner said the company was “America’s most magnificent dancing machine.”
Tickets are $30 for adults, $24 for seniors 62+ and subscribers, $20 for youth 18 and under, $20 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10 for Bucknell students (limit 2) and $20 for non-Bucknell students (limit 2).
Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
Bucknell’s face covering requirements follow CDC guidelines, based on current rates of transmission of COVID-19 in Union County. When transmission rates are high, face coverings are required of everyone in all public and academic indoor campus spaces, including the Weis Center. Masks are not required indoors when transmission rates are low or medium. This guideline applies to all visitors regardless of vaccination status. Please always have a mask available when guests are on campus. KN95s are recommended. To view Bucknell’s current status, visit bucknell.edu/COVID-19.