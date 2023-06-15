MILTON — What could be more pleasant than a day spent among fragrant flowers, fun activities and arts, crafts and music?
Blue Sparrow Farm is hosting its first ever Lavender Festival on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Klinetob Road.
The event will feature local artists, a lavender plant sale, make it–take it crafts, demonstrations, corn hole, food trucks and more.
Craft booths include candle makers, painters, handmade furniture, jewelry and wine jelly, among other offerings. Guests can enjoy burgers, cheesesteaks, BBQ and coffee, as well as lavender ice cream, lavender lemonade, lavender cupcakes and lavender macaroons.
“It’s really a nice, family experience and a relaxing thing,” said Pam Harper, co-owner of Blue Sparrow Farm.
Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland will offer demonstrations of animals, and the Merrill Linn Conservancy will do a presentation on bees, pollinating and natural gardening. Harper’s two miniature donkeys will be on hand to receive lots of attention from attendees.
“They’re super friendly and they just love people,” she said.
Live music will be provided by Bryan Noaker, Jaded Acoustic Duo, Gas House Alley, TL & Kj, and Celtic Wood & Wires.
People can walk through the fields and ease their worries in the soothing smell of fresh lavender,
“The aroma’s going to be beautiful,” said Janet Ulrich, who is helping with the festival. “There are going to be lots of artists and homemade crafters here, and games for children to play. It’s going to be a family affair.”
Toward evening, attendees can gather around the fire pit to make a variety of s’mores.
“It seems like people don’t do that stuff as often as before,” Harper said.
Amateur photographers will find a number of sights for intriguing photo ops, including in the lavender fields and nearby Muddy Run Creek.
The festival continues Sunday, with the addition of a fishing derby in the morning for kids under the age of 12.
“We have things going on throughout the day,” Harper said. “Bring a chair and a tent, if you like, and relax all afternoon.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com