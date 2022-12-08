DANVILLE — If you can’t travel around the world right now, try letting the world come to you at a local fair.
The Montour-DeLong Community Fair Association and the junior fair board are hosting Christmas Around The World from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Montour-DeLong fairground on Broadway Road.
Booths will be decorated with scenes from a number of countries and staffed by nonprofit and craft vendors, and the Danville and Millville FFA and 4-H clubs. Attendees can shop for crafts, fresh-cut Christmas trees and wreaths and have pictures taken with a variety of baby animals or with Santa Claus himself.
In a fun twist, the Montour-DeLong Community Fair Association will host a cookie walk.
“A bunch of volunteers and board members will make cookies, all kinds of cookies,” said Ruth Marr, secretary of the board. “The cookies will be pre-packaged, and people can walk around the tables and choose the ones they want. We’ll sell them until we sell out.”
Along with the cookies will be granola mixtures and other goodies.
“One lady said she’d make a popcorn mixture that, in her words, ‘is to die for,’” Marr said.
The fair kitchen will be open, with hot food and beverages.
Organizers are hoping to have reindeer, as well, but we’re still awaiting confirmation at press time. The fairground will be decorated with holiday lights. There will also be a kids’ craft corner.
“It should be pretty,” Marr said. “I think it will be fun. People can pick up their supply of Christmas cookies right there. They’re already homemade.”
On Sunday, the annual Community Christmas Party will be held at the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall, at 1129 3rd St., in Washingtonville, from 1 to 3 p.m. A special holiday concert will be performed by local favorite Van Wagner at 2 p.m. Santa will arrive at 3 p.m. followed by the Frank DeLong tradition of giving children a candy, a pencil and an orange. Also on Sunday, the DeLong Village Christmas Open House will run from 1 to 4 p.m. giving visitors a chance to see a seasonally decorated DeLong Memorial School.
“Warm up by the fire pit, enjoy a hot drink, and sample some ricotta cookies,” as stated on a Facebook poster.
Next Sunday, Santa will stop by the Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company at 121 Strawberry Ridge Road to hear children’s holiday wishes.
For more information, visit “Montour DeLong Junior Fair Board” on Facebook.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.