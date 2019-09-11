Led Zeppelin tribute band “Get The Led Out” will take the stage at Spyglass Ridge Winery on Saturday.
The group is coming to the winery as part of the Spyglass Summer Backyard Concert Series, presented by winery owner Tom Webb.
Two weeks ago, the winery was packed with country music fans as they listened to Big & Rich, and now Webb said it’s time for some rock-n-roll.
“If you never heard these guys (Get The Led Out) then you are in for a treat,” Webb said. “They are great and Led Zeppelin fans will be thrilled.”
Get The Led Out was created in 2003 by a group of Philadephia musicians and now the band has toured across the country playing all the hits of Led Zeppelin.
“Led Zeppelin are sort of the classical composers of the rock era,” lead vocalist Paul Sinclair said. “I believe 100 years from now they will be looked at as the Bach or Beethoven of our time.”
As for Webb, this may not be the last concert of the year at Spyglass, he said.
“You never know what can happen,” he said. “We are always getting calls from various bands wanting to come and play here at the winery.”
City Councilman Jim Eister said the winery continues to help Sunbury.
“What Tom (Webb) is doing out there at Spyglass is just great,” Eister said. “Every day, I hear about a different event or concert going on there. He (Webb) is a true asset to the community.”
Tickets are $35 and the gates open at 5 p.m.