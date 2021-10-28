LEWISBURG — One thing about a performer who “marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., performed at President John F. Kennedy’s inauguration and sang in President Barack Obama’s White House” — she knows how to wow the crowd.
Mavis Staples will perform at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, at Bucknell University.
“I’m the messenger,” said Staples, 80, as stated on her website. “That’s my job — it has been for my whole life — and I can’t just give up while the struggle’s still alive. We’ve got more work to do, so I’m going to keep on getting stronger and keep on delivering my message every single day.”
Staples’ message is a call to social justice, brotherhood and joy. The message resonates in her latest album, “We Get By,” produced in collaboration with multi-GRAMMY Award-winner Ben Harper.
A GRAMMY Award-winner herself, Staples is also both a Blues and a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, a civil rights advocate and soul/gospel/R&B singer whose songs have topped the charts for years. She has received the National Arts Awards Lifetime Achievement and has been recognized as a Kennedy Center honoree.
At an age where most artists are winding down, Staples has an impressive touring schedule lined up, circling the United States and Canada this year then heading for Spain, France, Belgium and the United Kingdom in June. Always, her songs encourage freedom, peace and justice.
“Mavis Staples has spent her remarkable and illustrious career singing for justice and equality, breaking new ground and influencing new generations of musicians and fans,” said Kathryn Maguet, executive director of the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.
“We Get By” is especially timely, being produced in these days of political division and unrest. “but like everything Staples touches,” her website said, “it’s also larger than any particular moment, a timeless appeal to the better angels of our nature that’s universal in its reach and unwavering in its assurance of better things to come.”
An artist of such caliber is a special treat for Weis Center audience members.
“Her powerhouse vocals serve as a soundtrack for civil rights over the past several decades,” Maguet said. “She’s a living legend, and the Weis Center is honored to present her in concert this fall.”
“I sing because I want to leave people feeling better than I found them,” Staples said. “I want them to walk away with a positive message in their hearts, feeling stronger than they felt before. I’m singing to myself for those same reasons, too.”
For more information, visit https://www.bucknell.edu/life-bucknell/arts-performances/weis-center-performing-arts/2021-22-season/mavis-staples.
