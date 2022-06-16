SELINSGROVE — Just the word “circus” conjures images of daring young men on flying trapezes and women in glittering outfits flying around the ring on horses. Now, a newer kind of circus is coming to town.
The Lewis & Clark Circus will perform today, 6:30 to 8 p.m. and have two performances on Friday: 4:30 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. All performances will take place at the Susquehanna Valley Event Center.
“I love entertainment in every form,” said Ben Ehrsam, owner along with his parents, Ed and Kathy Ehrsam, of the Susquehanna Valley Event Center. “That’s what drew me to the circus. It’s something different from the others.”
This is the first time the center is hosting the Lewis & Clark Circus, which was founded by Bob Childress in 2006 and sold to circus performers Lena and Vandier Reis, who continue to operate it today.
“Lewis & Clark Circus is a team that consists of professional acrobats, jugglers, clowns, and aerialists,” Lena Reis said. “Spectators can expect to watch amazing athletic feats which, though they look effortless, actually take many years of focus and training. Our team has worked hard to create a captivating and impressive show, paired with lots of fun for the whole family, right under the big top!”
She noted that, in recent years, concerns regarding animal welfare, specifically with traditional circuses, have been raised.
“There are six states which have banned animals in circuses completely, and 37 states which are passing laws that prohibit them,” Reis said. “Circuses everywhere are moving in this direction — Lewis & Clark Circus has.”
Their circus has received positive feedback from audience members, she said. Many approach performers after the show asking for pictures with them or praising how well the artists did.
“We hear a lot about how much they laughed throughout a portion, or how sometimes they were the ‘picked’ audience member, and it makes their day,” Reis said. “We hear a lot that it is great family fun, for everyone.”
“It’s great entertainment, a great family thing,” Ehrsam agreed, and though he’s not sure exactly what acrobatics to expect, he added, “I love jugglers, the high wire rope, all the fun. I’m sure the kids will love it too.”
Past audiences seem to have expressed their enjoyment.
“Throughout the show, we hear so many laughs, claps, and cheering from our audience, supporting the performers on stage as they execute their tricks and magic,” Reis said.
For more information, visit “Lewis & Clark Circus” on Facebook or call the Susquehanna Valley Event Center at 570-898-5525.
