From Staff Reports
LEWISBURG — Spring is just around the corner and so too is the Lewisburg Art Council’s (LAC) annual two-week Celebration of the Arts. One of the most highly anticipated events of the season, Celebration of the Arts will run from April 29 thru May 13. These two weeks are bursting with opportunities and activities that are sure to inspire and delight, including the biggest event of all: The Lewisburg Arts Festival.
The Lewisburg Arts Festival will be held on Saturday, April 29. Lewisburg’s beautiful Market Street provides the backdrop for the area’s premier juried-artist show. Artists’ booths featuring hand-crafted wares will delight your eye, while food vendors offering savory nibbles and tasty treats will tempt your tastebuds. Free entertainment and activities for children of all ages will enhance the fun. In Huffnagle Park, interact with regional arts groups and nonprofits offering opportunities for you to get involved. Park in the spacious lot at 101 Hafer Road, Lewisburg (the former Country Cupboard lot) and take the free Festival Shuttle into town, courtesy of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau.
The Feature Artist Exhibit will run April 15 thru May 13. This year’s Featured Artist — LAC’s first since 2018 — is Lewisburg artist Jane Albin. To illustrate this year’s theme, “Spring Beauty,” we’ve selected two delicate watercolors Albin created during a previous Arts Council-sponsored Plein Air event. See more of Albin’s work at her booth on Festival Day as well as at The Open Door by Lori at 430 Market St. during the two-week Celebration.
Also returning this year is the Photography Exhibition, which will be held April 29 thru May 12 at the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership and CommUnity Zone office, 328 Market St., with a reception and awards presentation on May 6.
Plein Air Day on April 30 offers a full day of outdoor activity at one of the most idyllic locales in the area, the Dale-Engle-Walker property, located 1.5 miles west of Lewisburg off Route 192. The event features a Plein Air workshop around town, two photo walks along Dale’s Ridge Trail, time to sketch/paint/draw/photograph, and a “Show-and-Share” reception at the end of the day. Participation in the workshop and nature photo walks is free and open to the public, but registration is required. All registered participants will be invited to submit their work to the Art Show held at the Public Library for Union County in June.
Celebration workshops will see the return of some fan favorites sessions as well as a few new and exciting themes. Bucknell University is sponsoring the workshops, allowing them to be free, but registration is required.
Artists are invited to draw inspiration from local architecture on Urban Sketching Day, held May 13. With sketchbook in hand, artists are invited to find and capture beauty in unexpected places around town. Sketchers who register will receive an invitation to participate in the June show at the Public Library for Union County.
Visit LAC’s website—LewisburgArtsCouncil.com — for complete details and to register for activities. Sign up for the mailing list, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates. If people love the Arts, and would like to get involved, the Lewisburg Arts Council welcomes them to volunteer with them. Email volunteer@lewisburgartscouncil.com or submit the Volunteer form on the website. Email questions to info@lewisburgartscouncil.com