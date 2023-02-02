The Lewisburg Arts Council invites all to an exhibit opening, a volunteer fair, and a membership thank-you event, all in one, on Monday, Feb. 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for the opening reception of our 2023 Members’ Show at the Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg.
Guests can enjoy light refreshments while they check out the artwork on display and meet the artists and photographers whose work is featured in this year’s show while socializing with other area arts-makers and supporters of the arts.
In addition, members of the Arts Council Board will be on hand to chat about its events, activities and special-interest groups, as well as how people can get involved in bringing the arts to the community and offer input about the councils’ plans for 2023.
At 6 p.m., Arts Council President Della Hutchison will have a special announcement about the featured artist for the council’s upcoming annual Celebration of the Arts.
The council hopes people will join them for an evening of celebrating the creativity we all have within us!
The Members’ Show runs through Feb. 27 during the library’s open hours.
The Lewisburg Arts Council has been connecting the community and the Arts for over 50 years. The Arts Council promotes the arts in the Susquehanna Valley through events such as the spring Celebration of the Arts — including the Lewisburg Arts Festival — the summer Music in the Park series, July's Sidewalk Chalk Festival, and the fall Stroll Through the Arts. For more information about the Lewisburg Arts Council, visit LewisburgArtsCouncil.com.
Any questions, please contact pr@lewisburgartscouncil.com