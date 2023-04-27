LEWISBURG — Paintings. Music. Pottery. Dance. Photography. Theater performances. Artisanal foods and drinks … if it involves art, it has a place in the 2023 Lewisburg Arts Festival taking place up and down Market Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Artists’ work must be evaluated by a panel of judges each year, said Della Hutchison, president of the Lewisburg Arts Council. Only the top scorers in each category are invited to participate.
“This maintains the quality of the work sold and keeps things fresh and interesting,” she said. “While many of this year’s invited artists are returning, one-third are new this year. We’ve added a number of new jewelers, textile artists, painters and woodworkers, as well as a smattering in many of the other 10 categories.”
The Lewisburg Arts Festival offers artistic genres from folk arts to fine arts, from edible arts to wearable arts, from decorative arts to restorative arts, and even items for pets, Hutchison said. Festival organizers are excited to have the return of their featured artist, after a five-year hiatus.
“We think Jane Albin’s beautiful bluebells are perfect for our Celebration posters and promotions,” she said. “Stop by Booth #418 (at The Open Door Gallery by Lori, at 430 Market St.), on festival day and let her know you agree.”
The 2023 Annual Photography Exhibition will run from Saturday through May 12 in the Community Partnerships Office at 328 Market St.
With the festival’s more than 100 booths and Lewisburg’s year-round downtown shops, people can spend the entire day doing nothing but shopping, Hutchison said. But there are also a number of free, live music performances in two separate locations offering everything from barbershop, to Broadway, jazz, and rock-n-roll, along with three different dance troupes.
In Hufnagle Park, attendees can engage in hands-on activities — “Let your inner artist out,” Hutchison said, adding that guests can also snack and sip their way from one end of town to the other.
“With 40 food and beverage vendors to choose from, pacing is definitely a must,” she said. “Fortunately, our artisanal food vendors offer take-home treats.”
Samantha Wyvill, who handles behind-the-scenes responsibilities like sponsorships and logistics for the festival, said children’s activities are really going to be something this year, with balloon creations, a petting zoo and face painting. The Community Commons gives nonprofits an opportunity to interact with the community, while Arts in the Park offers music and demonstrations throughout the day.
“There is something for everyone, from glass to broom-making, furniture to home and garden vendors, clothing for children and adults, ceramics, drawing and pottery,” Wyvill said. “And food, that includes artisanal food too. The local businesses are eager to welcome a large volume of customers into their shops and restaurants.”
Janel Zeigler, food and beverage vending chair at this year’s festival, said she grew up in Mifflinburg, and she and her husband have lived in Lewisburg for eight years and always look forward to the Arts Festival.
“I have personally always come for the food but usually walk away with some beautiful dried flowers, artisanal foods such as jelly and dressings, and a print from a local artist,” she said.
She’s excited to have more food vending than she can ever remember at the festival.
“This is the first year that we will have four separate food courts,” she said. “Some fan favorites are back, including Sherri’s Crab Cakes, J&M Concessions, Carmella’s Pastries, and Our Town Brewery. Two of our newer vendors this year include Dad’s Barbecue and Gnosis Coffee Roasters.”
She noted that Lewisburg now has an open container ordinance, so attendees can grab a beverage and walk around while browsing all the art.
“Of course, please keep this between Front and 7th street, and White Pine and Cherry Alley. Also, Hufnagle Park is off limits for alcohol,” she said.
One part of the day that Hutchison loves is staffing the Arts Council’s information booth and having people talk about how much they love the festival.
“For example, Judy from Maine learned about the festival from a flyer at the campground where she was staying en route to points south. She commented, ‘Fabulous mix of talented, warm people,’ and told us she would be adding to her annual itinerary a stop in Lewisburg for the Arts Festival,” Hutchison said.
On a Facebook post after last year’s festival, Lewisburg resident Amber Guerrero said, “What an amazing day! Thank you for organizing this event, and to the volunteers for all their hard work. You truly outdid yourselves this year!”
The Lewisburg Arts Council is grateful to their generous sponsors, who made the festival activities possible, Huchison said. She encourages attendees to take a selfie at their favorite festival spot and tag the sponsor as a thank-you.
Wyvill noted that last year’s festival’s was the first after COVID-19 restrictions, and people commented on how wonderful it was to be out enjoying the day with family, friends and neighbors.
“It made people remember how wonderful the festival is and how fortunate we are to have such a festival in our town,” she said. “We spoke to people who make a pilgrimage every year to attend the festival who enjoy the town’s atmosphere.”
People seem to appreciate the variety of vendors.
“It allows the community to come together and gives everyone a sense of pride,” Wyvill said, adding, “When I look around our house, I can find an item from past Lewisburg Arts Festivals in every room of the house, including the cupboard. It is a touchstone, a tradition.”
“Some might call this the ‘Everything, Everywhere, All at Once’ Arts Festival, and they would be right,” Huchison said. “Personally, I love standing at the corner of 5th and Market and seeing the line of booths stretching in both directions. and so many smiling faces walking past!”
