LEWISBURG — Cloudy, wintry days dragging you down? Try a night with comedians and a hearty dose of laughter.
A Comedy Show, presented by James McAliney, will be held Wednesday, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at Jackass Brewing Company on Route 45. Tickets are $15 if bought online, and $20 at the door.
The show will headline Belynda Cleare and features James McAliney, producer and performer. Chris Williams will be the host.
“Belynda has achieved quite a lot, including having her work played on Sirius XM,” McAliney said. “She has also had a feature about her on Fox29 and, originally being from Canada, she has been featured a lot on the radio in Canada. Her full bio can be found at www.belyndacleare.com.”
Both McAliney and Jackass staff are looking forward to the show.
“This is our first comedy show ever,” said Tearany Cromley-Poust, manager and bar tender at Jackass Brewing Company. “We’re really excited to have them. We thought it would be a nice change from the live music we normally have.”
“Hopefully it will be the first of many,” McAliney said.
When asked what kind of humor the Comedy Show offers and whether it would be considered adult-only, McAliney said it has no vulgarities or graphic humor.
“However adult topics such as sex or drugs may be discussed so I would give us a PG-13 rating,” he said.
Cromley-Poust pointed out the benefits of having a good laugh.
“It definitely seems to help people during the colder months, helping to motivate them while waiting for warmer weather,” she said.
Jackass Brewing Company is known for a variety of foods, especially its chicken and waffles, donkey nuggets (soft pretzels) and nachos.
“We’ve got a great selection of food,” Cromley-Poust said. “Everything is served in larger portions, which is great for sharing with friends.”
McAliney has seen how live comedy acts are received by audiences and invigorate the room.
“Live comedy is a one-of-a-kind experience with amazing energy that can’t be matched by watching it on TV,” he said. “Nothing is more contagious and unique than laughter in a large group of people. It makes for a great night out.”
For more information or to order tickets online, visit “Jackass Brewing Company” on Facebook.
