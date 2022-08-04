LEWISBURG — It’s impossible not to pick up on Manny and Jake Rothman’s enthusiasm as they talk about their new film, and with good reason. It’s not every day that a local movie debuts in a local theater.
The Rothman brothers will debut their first feature film, “Understory,” on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Campus Theatre, on Market Street. Admission is free.
Manny Rothman, 22, has been making films since he was 7 years old and recently graduated from Occidental College, in Los Angeles. In the fall, he will attend American Film Institute as an editor. Jake Rothman, 20, will enter his senior year at Swarthmore College, in Delaware County, studying English literature and film.
During pandemic restrictions, while both brothers were studying remotely from home, they found themselves with free time, and Jake discovered he shared Manny’s interest in movie production. For a while, the men were happy creating a number of short features, but soon they hungered for more.
“I said, it feels like we’re treading water here. Let’s challenge ourselves,” Manny said. “This was kind of our first time to say, ‘Let’s go big.’”
About 90 minutes long, “Understory” is the account of “a young man who hears his dead friend’s voice in the wind and journeys through dreams, memories, and forests to find him.”
Spooky themes, but it’s not necessarily a horror story.
“We were really inspired by films that don’t adhere to certain genres,” Jake said, noting that themes can run the gamut from fear to unsettling, wholesome to friendship. “At certain points, it can become dark and frightening and unsettling, but it’s not a horror movie, altogether.”
When writing the film, Jake said he spent a lot of time outside, listening to music and nature.
“I think the idea is coming from a place of believing the world is full of wonder, mystery and confusion,” he said. “We are just beings, roaming through, trying to figure out our way on this planet. The core idea is, the world is so much bigger than us, and bigger than it seems.”
As the producer, Manny enjoys “messing with” the form of a film itself.
“I like the effects of combining genres or styles or aesthetics together,” he said. “And then, how can you use this latticework of motifs and design elements in editing the story?”
Michael Conard, rental director at the Campus Theatre, said showing the brothers’ film on the big screen is a fantastic opportunity to help bring young, hometown filmmakers’ work to the public.
“How do you get more exciting than to be able to premier your first film at your hometown theater?” he asked. “They’re very excited to finally have this chance to show people what they’ve worked on.”
“It’s really, really exciting,” Manny said. “Jake and I love the Lewisburg theater. It’s such a gorgeous place. Usually, when we make a film we upload it online. That’s such an unglamorous way to release something that such a lot of work goes into.”
The preview has a bittersweet aspect to it, too, because after growing up in Lewisburg, the brothers will be moving on.
“We’re both graduating college and leaving Lewisburg for good,” Jake said. “We both kind of realized this is our goodbye to the theater and to the beauty of the town.”
The film will be followed by a Question and Answer session.
Along with Manny and Jake, the cast for “Understory” consists of Nick Jacobson, Suzie Vo, Veronica Yabloko, James Scott, Anthony Mollica, Zane Irwin, Jake Viscusi, Paige Kaszuba and Laia Comas. Crewmembers include Comas and Cassidy Cheong.
“It will be exciting to see it on the big screen here at the theater,” Conard said.
