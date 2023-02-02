LEWISBURG — If it involves snow or icy adventures, it can be celebrated in a weekend of sparkling sculptures, shivering swimmers and a movie about arctic heroics.
The Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival, sponsored by Evangelical Community Hospital, takes place downtown Friday through Saturday.
The fun starts at 10 a.m. Friday with ice carving in front of the post office and in Hufnagle Park later in the afternoon.
“I’m in awe of the talent it takes to make these sculptures. Each one is hand carved whether onsite or before the festival,” said Lynne Sobel Ragusea, executive assistant at the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. Noting the temporary status of ice sculptures, she added, “It’s an ephemeral beauty that winter gives us the opportunity to enjoy, so don’t miss it.”
Warm Your Heart, at Brushstrokes Gallery on Market Street, will once again feature original art that benefits The Scratching Post — Lewisburg Cat Cafe and Haven to Home Canine Rescue.
“We have been doing this since, I think, 2009,” said Kathy Snyder, co-owner of Brushstrokes. “People love it. They make a $25 donation or more and they can pick out whichever little painting they would like. We supply the mini easel.”
Last year Brushstrokes gave $500 each to the Scratching post and Haven to Home.
“I think, in all the years we’ve been doing it, we have raised over $16,000,” Snyder said. “Our artists donate their ability and their time and provide the little paintings. It is a happy time and makes everyone feel good.”
New this year is Sip and Stroll, sponsored by the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau. Between 4 and 8 p.m. on Friday evening, adults can admire the ice sculptures while visiting Market Street shops to sample local wine and snacks. Purchase tickets at lewisburgpa.com.
Saturday
Start Saturday with the Frosty 5K, sponsored by the Lewisburg Sunset Rotary and Weis Markets. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. at The Campus Theatre. Register at “Lewisburg Sunset Rotary” on Facebook.
Featured vendors along Market Street will serve warm snacks and drinks. Find children’s activities at Hufnagle Park, hosted by the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Merrill Linn Conservancy and the River Valley Nature School.
At 1 p.m., The Campus Theatre will host a screening of the animated film, “Balto.”
“Through a generous sponsorship from the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, The Campus Theatre is able to welcome one and all to the free screening of ‘Balto’ as an extra special addition to this year’s Ice Festival,” said Michael Conard, rental director of The Campus Theatre, adding that families will appreciate making new memories at the theatre. “It’s actually inspired by the true story of the dog named Balto, It’s a great chance not only to enjoy a fun, family-adventure film, but families can then go and learn all about the true story.”
While chocolate might not be a particularly wintery treat, it’s welcome year-round, so the Donald Heiter Community Center has partnered with bakers and candy makers to create tasting boxes, or “Chocolate Flights.” Tickets can be purchased at donaldheiter.org for $15 a box, which can be picked up at either the Cookie Dude or Meixell-Diehl Insurance, both on Market Street.
“The Plunge”
Warm-blooded adventurers can look forward to the Polar Bear Plunge, which takes place at 2:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Landing at the end of St. George Street by the Susquehanna River. Participants and observers can bolster their courage with “Pregame the Plunge with Gilson Snow,” a tour of Market Street taverns that runs from Trevina, to Hungry Run Distillery to Brasserie Louis. At 2 p.m., everyone can join the parade to the Plunge.
“The idea is to just have a big ol’ parade down to the river,” said Taylor Lightman, program director of Lewisburg Neighborhoods.
The Bucknell University Pep Band, possibly with Lewisburg High School band students, will lead the parade and the 1,000 or so expected participants and friends. Joining them will be a 10-foot paper-mache puppet created by Bluebird Atelier, on Market Street.
“They created a giant, bluebird that can actually flap its wings,” Lightman said. “It takes four people to operate.”
The 19th Polar Bear Plunge, presented by the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau and Gilson Snow, is expected to be the biggest ever. Tickets for $15 can be ordered at bit.ly/PlungeLBG. Dunkin’ Donuts will have complimentary hot chocolate.
“We coordinate with the William Cameron Engine Company and our partners to make sure everybody can come in and out of the water safely,” Lightman said. “It’s really the only river-focused event each year in Lewisburg. It’s always raucous and exhilarating and ecstatic.”
Other sponsors include Seven Mountains Media, Pennsylvania American Water, Bucknell Community Engagement Fund, and the Eye Center of Central PA.
As the day winds down, enjoy the Hearty Chili Cook-off presented by Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House. Sponsored by RE/MAX Bridges to benefit the Union County Giving Closet, a taste and vote ticket costs $5.
At 6:30 p.m., the Chocolate Gala at the Lewisburg Hotel will support the Donald Heiter Community Center with music, dancing and chocolate. Visit donaldheiter.org for tickets.
“What I love about this ice festival is that so many organizations and businesses come together to offer so many different types of entertainment,” Sobel Ragusea said. “There’s really something for everyone. You can see a family friendly movie in a warm movie theater and jump in the Susquehanna River. You can eat and drink your way through town and enjoy what the cold weather makes possible, these amazing ice sculptures.”
Continue the fun with Sunday brunch at All Star Bagel, Grams, Amami, Brasserie Louis or Trevina.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com