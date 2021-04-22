LEWISBURG — With pandemic restrictions, the Lewisburg Arts Council (LAC) could have just bagged their annual two-week Celebration of the Arts this year, but they noticed how much community members have been yearning for artistic events. So even though the traditional Arts Festival in the streets and the Lewisburg Live! celebration of free music in local taverns had to be nixed, the LAC created a new sort of experience combining virtual and socially distanced events.
Not even a pandemic can keep the arts down.
The Celebration of the Arts begins this Friday and continues throughout the following two weeks with events celebrating art, music, poetry, photography and more.
“Positive feedback after the Stroll Through the Arts in November drove home how important arts events are to folks in the area,” said Della Hutchison, vice president of the Lewisburg Arts Council. “They were so grateful that we were able to offer an event that was safe but still retained some elements of the original event.”
Council members also realized that even some longtime residents don’t know the Celebration of the Arts encompasses two weeks.
“They know about the one-day Arts Festival but not the workshops offered, the exhibits held, and the free music performances,” Hutchison said. “We’re hoping this year to call attention to the many different arts opportunities available during the two-week Celebration so that, in the future, more people will take advantage of the wonderful opportunities the Celebration offers.”
Art forms that tend to be overshadowed by the street festival — poetry, drama, sketching, photography, painting — can now be the stars of the show.
When Council members brainstormed possible safe events, they had more ideas for virtual events than in-person — partly because they were planning in December when nobody could think about outdoor events, said Sara Kelley, co-leader along with Hutchison and Connie Timms of the Celebration of the Arts.
“As we thought through what people would want to do in late April and early May, we realized that nobody is looking for a lot more screen time or Zoom events, and we might be able to take advantage of probably the most beautiful time of the year in Lewisburg,” Kelley said. “So our balance of events shifted somewhat, but we still have something for all ages, all interests, all tech abilities, etc. and it’s still all free, as is our Celebration of the Arts every year.”
Partnering with local groupsArts in the Park, being billed as a different kind of “arts fair,” will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, in Hufnagle Park. (Rain date is May 8.) Rather than featuring items for sale, it instead features local arts organizations.
“We’ve met many people who moved here in the past 18 to 24 months and, because of the pandemic, have had a hard time finding out about arts opportunities this area has to offer,” Hutchison said. “Moreover, during the pandemic, many have (re)discovered the value of creative activities and may soon be looking for outlets for their new hobbies and skills and ways to connect with people in-person.”
This event will bring arts organizations and potential new members together.
“At the moment, we have 16 groups registered,” Hutchison said. “While most organizations are based in or near Lewisburg, we do have some from Williamsport and Bloomsburg coming. From singing to dancing, from brewing to woodworking, from visual arts to fiber arts, from making pottery to taking photographs, many interests will be represented at Arts in the Park.”
Kelley noted the number of local organizations partnering with the LAC for this year’s Celebration of the Arts.
“I’m always amazed and heartened by how many artists of all stripes there are in this Valley, and we are so delighted to promote them individually and through entities like the Bucknell Arts Council and the Stadler Center for Poetry and Literary Arts, the Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation, Downtown Lewisburg, the Linn Conservancy, the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners, and of course our own two groups — the Artists’ Guild and the Photography Club,” Kelley said. “Della mentioned Arts in the Park, which will be a way for Valley residents to meet these groups.”
“This year’s Celebration is so multi-faceted, it will be easy to find something of interest. You can ‘attend’ without leaving your living room. With our ‘Virtual Arts Festival,’ you can even shop for a Mother’s Day gift from your favorite armchair,” Hutchison said. “Or you can take advantage of the beautiful spring weather and take a workshop, take a tour of the Cherry Alley murals, take photos, or just take a stroll along the Poetry Path.”
“We are all just so ready to be able to DO these things after canceling everything last year until November,” Kelley agreed. “It’s clear that locals want to do them, too, so I hope everyone can find a way to be engaged with the arts this year in a safe but still very fun way.”
For more information: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com