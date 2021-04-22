Virtual and In-person events at the Lewisburg Celebrations of the Arts

Among this year’s Celebration of the Arts lineup is a combination of virtual and in-person events that includes the following.

Virtual:

- Virtual Arts Festival

- “Tarrstown Tales: Kris’s Time-Traveling Lewisburg Adventure” Radio Drama

As a companion piece, a short film (not yet titled) featuring four iconic Lewisburg locations will also be aired. Both original programs are the work of writers, actors, and videographers with help from local historians.

- Tips on Nature Photography workshop

- RiverStage Theatre videos

- Stadler Fellow & Roth Resident Reading

- Annual Student Poetry Readings

In-person:

- Arts in the Park

- Celebration Poetry Path Installation (in-person but can be done by one or more people on their own)

- The Murals of “Modern Art Alley” guided tours

- Nature Photography for Children at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum

- Books Like the Piers: Make an Accordion-Style Book Workshop

- Chalk It Up to Experience-6 Feet ApART: A Community Chalk Art Event

- Bucknell Student Performances, As You Like It

- Plein Air Workshop

- Plein Air Event

- Nature Photography Challenge (not necessary to attend the Tips on Nature Photography workshop)

- Spring into Art at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum

- Urban Sketching: “Illustrate Lewisburg” (in-person but can be done solo)

- Lewisburg Architecture Photo Challenge (in-person but can be done solo)

- Children’s Garden Fun Workshop

More information: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com