LEWISBURG — In 2016, during the summer Olympics, the fledgling Lewisburg Children’s Museum — at that time still without a permanent physical location — offered the first Kid Olympics event as a way to fundraise and create momentum for the organization’s future.
Since then, the museum has offered the Kid Olympics in 2017 and 2018, and as a virtual event in 2020. According to the museum’s managing director, Kahla Woodling DeSmit, approximately 100 children have participated each year the event was held.
“The museum’s mission is to inspire learning, imagination, and play,” she said. “And if we do this event well, kids will get to do all three.”
The 2022 Kid Olympics will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on the athletic field behind the Lewisburg Children’s Museum/GreenSpace Center at 815 Market St. Parking is available along St. Louis Street. Check-in will begin at 1:30 p.m. Prior registration is required and ends on Saturday. The registration fee is $10 per child; all proceeds support the LCM.
Kids aged 3 to 12 years old are invited to participate.
The event will begin with an opening ceremony and pre-event warmups led by Stack’D Fit of Selinsgrove. Event activities will include discus toss, broad jump, 40-meter dash, bowling and limbo. Prizes, provided by Sweet Frog of Lewisburg, will be awarded to the first-place girl and boy finishers per event, per age group.
DeSmit said many of the events being offered in the Kid Olympics are similar as in past years. However, they are excited to present a new partner, SB Cyclerly of Selinsgrove, which will be doing bike helmet safety checks. In addition, they donated four kids’ bikes, which will be raffled off during the event.
“This is a great way to reinforce healthy choices by encouraging exercise,” DeSmit said.
Participants in the Kid Olympics will each get a free ticket to participate in the raffle. This week, people can also purchase raffle tickets at the museum.
“We see this as an opportunity to bring children and families together to get exercise and to enjoy the camaraderie and good sportsmanship that comes from healthy, athletic competition,” DeSmit said of the event. “A successful event will be an opportunity for kids and families to have fun outside and make lasting memories, especially after the last few years haven’t made these types of opportunities possible.”
Michelle Beiler, of Lewisburg, said her daughter, now five years old, participated in the 2018 Kid Olympics when she was two years old. She said she loves to run races. This year, Beiler also plans to bring her two sons. The 3-year-old, she said, likes to throw so he will enjoy the discus event, while her 1-year-old just learned how to jump and will enjoy showing off that newly-acquired skill.
Beiler said she appreciates the museum offering this event to families.
“I love how it teaches kids about fitness and active movement,” she said. “The many different ‘events’ use basic skills as a way to challenge each other and try their best.”
Beiler added that the event also teaches kids new ideas for short, fun events they can do at home.
“I found my daughter trying to do the races in our backyard and replicating the experience she had,” Beiler said. “Also, it was fun participating with other children around her age.”
At this time, the Kid Olympics are expected to be held rain or shine.
For more information about the LCM and to register for this event, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org. For questions, email lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com or call 570-768-4914.