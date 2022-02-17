The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) is celebrating National Leap into Science Week with a week of activities and workshops. Leap into Science is a nationwide program from The Franklin Institute Science Museum that integrates open-ended science activities with children’s books. Children and families explore the science of various topics, such as wind and balance, through hands-on activities, while learning to think like scientists.
The LCM kicks off the week by offering on-site Toddler programming on Monday, Feb. 21 at 10:30 am. This program is free with admission or membership.
“Children 2-5 years old will explore air and how an invisible substance creates visible results,” said Darrian Keller, LCM Americorp Activities coordinator.
Later Monday, the museum will host a Blowing in the Wind Workshop for elementary children from 1-2:30 p.m. This is a drop-off program where children will create wind detectors and experiment with air flow. Registration is required.
On Wednesday, Feb. 23at 10 a.m., the museum will partner with the Milton Public Library (MLP) for a free virtual storytime. This program is recommended for preschool-age children.
“We will be distributing kits in the weeks leading up to the storytime that will be used during the program,” said Lindsey Walter, LCM Education director. “These free kits will include materials, such as flashlights, a book, and other materials to make and create shadows relating to the storytime theme.”
“The Milton Public Library is so excited to partner with the LCM again for Leap Into Science week,” said Jeanne Greif, Youth Services librarian at MPL. “Comprehending how light and shadow and other STEM topics work are integral for understanding the world around us. Exploring those topics in a fun way through museum programs or the stories in library books can make the subjects easier for children to understand. We hope our program will demonstrate how fun it can be to think like a scientist.”
Lastly on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., the museum will host a balance family workshop with the Bucknell University Engineers. Families can enjoy experimenting with hands-on STEM stations, getting minds and bodies moving. These activities are free with admission or membership.
“These workshops are a fantastic way for families to explore STEM topics together,” said Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director. “Adults with little to no science background can feel intimidated to talk about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) topics with their children; however, the Leap into Science program is specifically designed to help children and adults learn to think like scientists and have fun while doing it together.”
Leap into Science originated in 2007 through a partnership between The Franklin Institute and the Free Library of Philadelphia, with funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF). The goal of the original project was to engage underserved children and families across Philadelphia in science and literacy learning, by training library staff to lead programs in their branches. From 2010-2017, with additional funding from NSF and the Institute of Museum and Library services, Leap into Science expanded to 11 new pilot cities to test and refine a larger set of curriculum and training resources with underserved families.
Unless otherwise noted, these activities are included with general admission, which is $8 per person, or LCM annual membership.
Contact the Lewisburg Children’s Museum at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com or 570-768-4914 with questions.