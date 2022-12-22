LEWISBURG — Winter break is a good time for kids to stay busy by exploring new skills, and the Lewisburg Children’s Museum is a great place for them to grow in a fun, relaxed atmosphere.
“We are always looking for unique ways to approach STEM topics,” said Kahla Woodling DeSmit, executive director of the museum.
This year will feature a returning favorite workshop, “Rube Goldberg Design Challenge,” from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Students will have fun in this engineering workshop in which they will use simple machine parts to design a humor-filled chain reaction – Rube Goldberg machine.
Kids will be able to experience three new workshops, as well, this year.
The “Design a Prosthetic Leg Challenge” workshop will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday. This workshop urges students to become more empathetic as they learn about and design an interchangeable prosthetic leg.
The “Flight Lab Workshop” will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, in which kids will experience a flight lab and explore the concepts of wind and air, as well as test their design skills using found materials and a wind tunnel.
The “Interactive Storytelling Workshop” will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and will be led by Edna Cravitz, a retired elementary school teacher, author, and storyteller extraordinaire. She will tell stories and tales during this two-day workshop, and participants will have a chance to create their own shadow puppet theater and puppets, becoming the storyteller/puppeteer. The workshop is for children ages 6 to 10.
“I always loved stories and storytelling,” Cravitz said. “I discovered that kids love storytelling, and through a good story kids actually are engaged in the same skills they use when they are reading. Storytelling is fun, interactive, and a wonderful experience for kids. They listen, make predictions, develop vocabulary, gain a sense of story, and learn lessons as well.”
Cravitz’s master’s thesis at Bloomsburg University was on the use of storytelling in first-grade classrooms. In addition, when she was teaching fifth grade for the Selinsgrove Area School District, she founded the SASD fifth grade storytelling troupe.
At the LCM winter workshop, she decided to incorporate puppetry. Kids will make puppet theatres and learn about jig dolls and using other props in storytelling, she said.
She is grateful that LCM is offering these workshops for kids.
“I think it’s wonderful for kids to be involved with engaging activities where learning is fun,” she said.
Each workshop is $20 and is recommended for children ages 6 and older (kindergarten completion is required).
DeSmit said each workshop is led by two to three staff members or volunteers.
“When we develop a class or learning experience, we are always looking for ways to build not only hard STEM skills and information,” DeSmit said, “but also soft skills such as collaboration, critical thinking, and problem solving. These skills will support children all their life in a variety of areas.”
According to DeSmit, families have appreciated how these workshops each year help students to learn in a more informal learning environment.
“All aspects of the museum support free choice learning,” DeSmit said. “When children have more autonomy on the types of learning experiences they choose to participate in, the stronger and more meaningful the outcome.”
“The museum’s mission is to inspire learning, imagination and play in a safe and accessible environment,” she said, adding, “Ultimately, it is about inspiring a love of lifelong learning.”