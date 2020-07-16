LEWISBURG — Watsontown resident Ruth Kennedy, 48, says children’s museums have been a big part of her family’s lives over the last few years. In fact, they have visited a variety of them in a number of different states. When Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) opened its doors in 2017, they secured a family membership.
Her three children, she said, enjoy a variety of exhibits at the museum, with their favorite being the grocery store and the large building blocks. They have also enjoyed attending the museum’s special events, including science activities organized by Bucknell professors and students. Her two boys had a great time participating in a chemistry camp last summer.
“In their minds, they are just playing and having fun,” Kennedy said. “I know that while they are playing, they are also learning.”
Many families such as the Kennedy’s were saddened, then, when the museum was forced to close on March 13 in response to the COVID pandemic. However, the museum is planning to reopen on July 23 for member families, and to the general public beginning July 29. Before the official opening inside, the museum will host various outdoor programs.
Changes made for safety
Expect it to look and operate a little different from before, as precautions are continuing to be taken, such as exhibit modifications, reduced capacity, and extra time for cleaning between play sessions, as well as timed tickets. Museum staff and visitors over two years of age will be required to wear masks. Families are asked to only visit if they are well, have not had contact with someone who has COVID-19, and to maintain proper physical distancing, wash hands and sanitize often, as well as follow directional signage and instructions.
Museum memberships for its 350 members are being extended by three months as a courtesy.
“The decision to reopen did not come about easily,” said museum Director Kahla DeSmit. “The LCM Board of Directors and staff talked about many options and carefully reviewed CDC, PA Department of Health, and the Association of Children’s Museums guidelines.
“Our other PA children’s museums have been a great resource and sounding board to make sure we are doing the best we can to reopen safely,” she added. “During this whole process, evaluating how best to keep families safe is a top priority, but so is thinking through how to provide children and families a place to play. Play is so important in a child’s (and even an adult’s) development and emotional well-being. Families need us right now.”
They are steadfastly moving forward with that purpose in mind, even though it’s created some pretty big challenges.
“It’s been a bit of an emotional roller coast since our closing,” DeSmit said. From the struggle to stay up to date with ever-changing regulations and research, staff worked, she said, “to come up with creative ideas on how to engage children and families.”
Reopening comes with costs
During March and April, they continued to provide activities in digital content, which required a “steep learning curve” with the short amount of time they had. They are excited to finally reopen, but the challenges continue. DeSmit shared that the museum lost more than $101,000 in revenue during the closure, due to the lack of admissions, field trips, rentals and classes.
Additional costs for safely reopening are totaling nearly $10,000 to safely reopen, for necessities such as the purchase of cleaning materials and personal protective equipment, and changing their exhibits to accommodate health guidelines. Moving forward, they expect those revenue losses to continue as they must reduce capacity and opening hours in order to increase their sanitation efforts. “Plus, the future of a number of our large events that bring in significant admissions and donations is still very much unknown,” DeSmit said.
Still exploring opportunities
The museum team remains committed to their goals and have exciting plans. While they look forward to reopening their doors for onsite programs, DeSmit said they also plan to continue their Museum-at Home activities for those who are still hesitant. One of those activities, a Community Scavenger Hunt, will be held this Sunday. The 2020 Virtual Kid Olympics will be held during the week of July 27.
“Our staff is looking forward to seeing families interacting and just being with one another,” DeSmit said. “Stay-at-home and then the phased reopening has left many people feeling isolated and alone. We are so hopeful that as families begin to socialize once more, they can begin to let go of some of the fear and uncertainty that has been hanging over us all over the last few months.”
Kennedy said that is her hope for her family, as well. Her children are involved in various activities. Her daughter, she said, will participate in an acting camp during the last two weeks of this month, which is being held in the auditorium of the same building where the museum is located.
“I am thrilled that my boys will be able to enjoy the exhibits at the LCM for a couple of hours a few of the days that their sister will be in acting class,” she said.
The museum continues to look for more ways to engage with and support the community. DeSmit said they are hoping to gain support for a Museum-on-the-Go program, in which they can present “unique learning experiences and programs” at schools and community organizations. They are also looking for ways to offer virtual field trip curriculum for educators.
DeSmit said the museum is thankful for those who have continued to donate. Donations can continue to be given online at www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/2413312.
Temporarily adjusted hours at the museum will be Mondays and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 2 and 3 to 5 p.m.
For tickets and more information, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.