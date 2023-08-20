LEWISBURG — For the first time ever next week, the Lewisburg Children’s Museum will offer a fun and interactive, outdoor event with bubbles to help celebrate the end of summer.
At Bubble Bonanza, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, there will be giant bubbles that kids can fit inside and a variety of stations where kids can make their own bubble wands to take home. They are also encouraged to have fun with the foam/bubble machine that will be on hand.
According to Noelle Claassen, visitor services manager at the museum, the museum included fun with bubbles at their Kid Olympics in June.
“The kids loved the bubble machine so much at that event, that we knew we needed to put it to good use again,” she said, adding that they hope to make Bubble Bonanza an annual event. “As long as children and their families are having fun, we will consider the event a success.”
The event is recommended for children ages 2 and older.
Michelle Heintzelman, education and special events manager at the museum, is also overseeing the Bubble Bonanza event.
“We want people to learn, but most importantly have fun,” she said. “Our biggest goal is to provide a safe, entertaining, yet educational experience for our visitors.”
Claassen said the event may be especially of interest to younger kids.
“Because Bubble Bonanza is hosted on the same day as Lewisburg Area School District’s first day of school, we are hoping to provide an exciting event for younger kids who might be feeling left out with their older siblings going to school,” she said.
According to Heintzelman, Bubble Bonanza fits well within the museum’s outreach goals.
“The mission of the Lewisburg Children’s Museum,” she said, “is to inspire learning, imagination and play through interactive, enriching experiences in a safe, accessible environment to all children and their families. We encourage generations to participate and play with each other.”
Some of the activities at Bubble Bonanza include getting wet, so visitors are encouraged to dress accordingly and to bring a change of clothes if they are planning to stay and play at the museum.
The program is sponsored by National Beef Packing Company LLC.