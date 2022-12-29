LEWISBURG — Bringing in the new year together can be a challenge for families with young children, who find it difficult to stay awake until midnight. and truth be told, family-friendly new year celebrations are few and far between.
But the Lewisburg Children’s Museum has worked hard over the years to change that, providing creative opportunities for families to make memories as they countdown to the new year together.
According to museum Executive Director Kahla Woodling DeSmit, the New Year’s Eve event was begun by the museum even before they obtained a physical space for their operations in 2016.
“Over the years, the event has evolved, but it still remains a safe and fun way for families to ring in the new year while getting our littlest friends home in time for bedtime,” she said.
The museum’s annual New Year’s Eve event began as a London-themed evening event. Families celebrated a countdown at 7 p.m. — when it’s midnight in London.
“Over time, we looked at alternative times as we wanted to give our staff a chance to be home with their families for their own New Year’s celebrations,” DeSmit said.
The result was “Noon Year’s Eve.”
Each year, the LCM looks to add something a little different. This year, attendees will enjoy a balloon drop at the end of the countdown.
Because the event is about families, activities are geared for all ages. Most of the activities will be fireworks-themed. Families can make fireworks salt paintings, build fiber-optic wands, create festive items like masks and party poppers, and enjoy a dance party.
At noon, everyone will gather for a countdown to 2023 and the balloon drop.
Janel Zeigler, of Lewisburg, is excited to attend the event this year with her 3-year-old daughter Zoee. She said they tried to get tickets last year, but it was sold out. So this year, she said as soon as it was posted she ordered tickets right away to reserve their spot.
“It’s something to do with our younger child who won’t be able to stay up until midnight on new year’s,” Zeigler said. “It’s a way to show her what New Year’s is about.”
The Zeiglers have been members of the children’s museum for about two years. and Zoee is clearly a fan, exclaiming excitedly, “I love the children’s museum!”
Zeigler said they look forward to many of the activities that the museum offers.
“I just feel like the children’s museum puts on good events,” she said. “They always have good groups. The employees are always very interactive with the kids. It’s always a good time.”
The event is recommended for children ages 2 and older. Tickets are required for everyone 1-year old or older.
According to DeSmit, the Noon Year’s Eve event is one of only a few events offered by the museum that calls for an all-hands-on-deck effort by museum staff, as well as several community volunteers and board members.
“It truly is a collective effort to provide the activities and make things run smoothly for families,” she said. “We couldn’t do things like this without the support of our community.”
The Noon Year’s Eve event is sponsored by Jersey Shore State Bank.
Proceeds from the event will support the museum’s Count Me In program, which provides reduced admission for undeserved families in the area.
“The goal is to make the museum as accessible as possible for as many families as possible,” DeSmit said. She explained that until this year, 10 percent of guests used the Count Me In program to visit the museum. This year, the number was closer to 30 percent.