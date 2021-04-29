LEWISBURG — Craft lovers can feast on a huge variety of handcrafted items in a well-thought-out, socially distanced setting this weekend while enjoying music and fun activities.
C & K’s Unique Creations is hosting the 5th Annual Spring Fling at the Market, with more than 125 vendors offering all sorts of handcrafted items, entertainment and food at the Farmers Market on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Fairground Road.
“People amaze me with their talent, and I’m just thrilled to be able to bring them to Lewisburg,” said Karen Teichman, co-owner along with her daughter, Christine Kershner-Teichman, of C & K’s Unique Creations & Events.
Among the many offerings are alpaca wool crocheted mandalas, antique spice tins and ornaments, metal art, succulent arrangements, knitted mittens and hats, glass and ceramic art, jewelry, and hair accessories, stained glass and local author Margarite Gruehn selling copies of her third book in The Band 4 trilogy. Look also for cement fire pits, old wooden post office boxes turned into banks and many more creative items.
Patti Troxell, of Patti’s Gift Shop, will sell silver and leather jewelry as well as her new line of soy candles with crystals.
“When you look at the candles, you have more than the lighting,” Troxell said. “When you light it, glitter floats in the soy wax. I love things that sparkle.”
She participated in Teichman’s Beat the Winter Blues event in February.
“She did a wonderful job, with social distancing,” Troxell said. “It was a variety of unique artists with a little something for everyone, from children to adults. She always has a safe event, especially with COVID.”
Among the local nonprofits are Haven to Home’s photo opportunity with adoptable dogs and the Lewisburg Sunset Rotary with a corn hole tournament and walking tacos. The Public Library for Union County will sell its famous spaghetti sauce while offering children’s book activities. The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority will have kids’ activities, Geisinger will have a make-and-take craft and Miss Union County and some of her Court will join in the day’s fun.
DJ Ray with Shockwave Sounds will play tunes all day, and the duo of Karen Musser Nogle and Bill Engle will play from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Food in a number of forms will be offered, including shaved ice, cheese cake, French fries, funnel cakes and Deep Roots Hard Cider.
“You talk about food! Oh my goodness, the people that are coming,” Teichman said, adding jokingly, “I don’t think I’m going to eat for a week before, so I can enjoy it all.”
Teichman “read and read and read” through state regulations for COVID safety and came up with a pod arrangement of two rows of quads. Picture a plus sign, with a vendor at each corner of the plus.
“We have this great, flat, open space that’s just really helpful for all the vendors setting up,” she said, referring to the Farmers Market. “It’s almost like little villages all over the parking lot.”
“It’s one of the first events of the year,” said Dr. Fred Teichman. “It’s a great way to get out and enjoy the spring with a wide variety of artists and crafters. There will be a lot of talent on display.”
For more information, visit “C & K’s Unique Creations & Events” on Facebook.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com