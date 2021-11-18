LEWISBURG — Remember watching variety shows on TV, receiving little pearls of wisdom, but also laughing out loud at the skits? Wouldn’t it be fun to enjoy that again, in a live rendition?
Three local groups joined together to present the Live From Lewisburg Variety Show, premiering at 7 p.m. Sunday evening at the Campus Theatre.
“There are many things that excite us about this project,” said Chris Hill, director of outreach and fundraising at the Campus Theatre, and showrunner for Live From Lewisburg Variety Show. “First, it was born from a collaboration between organizations who all have different missions, but whose visions all seek to make Lewisburg a better place to live. The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, CommUnity Zone, and the Campus Theatre joined forces specifically to bring the community together for an evening of fun — not just once, but repeatedly into the future.”
In true variety show style, the event will feature a little dance, a little music and a little something unexpected.
“We are planning to have vocalists, Derek Scott and Karen Meeks, magician Brent Kessler and live looping performer D. R. Flynt, to name a few,” said Cynthia Peltier, director of the CommUnity Zone. “You will also see dancers, dog performers and more. In addition to all of that, we may be learning a few things about Lewisburg we didn’t know. Oh yes, and the Cookie Dude has promised to provide some delicious cookies.”
She added that host Gary Hardcastle will provide an evening of laughs.
Organizers expect the variety show to be a recurring event, Hill said, with each episode featuring different acts, so it will stay fresh, inviting, and exciting. Peltier said the three organizations are excited to be bringing such a unique show to the Susquehanna Valley.
“In our attempt to create a more connected community, three dynamic Lewisburg non-profit organizations have chosen the arts as our main avenue of messaging because it has the capacity to trigger reflection, generate empathy, create further dialogue, and foster new ideas and relationships,” she said. “We certainly could use that at this time in history.”
“What we are building is a 21st-century version of other variety shows before us — The Ed Sullivan Show, Prairie Home Companion, Laugh-In, and even The Muppet Show,” Hill said. “The Live From Lewisburg Variety Show will bring our audience all the things that have made variety shows popular over the years. This show will offer the opportunity to enjoy a live, intimate, onstage performance as well as to be a part of the filming of that event for broadcast (online) to a national and international audience.”
While entertaining people, the arts can also offer dynamic ways for people to express themselves and encourage all of us to examine our perceptions of what is true from a variety of perspectives, Peltier said.
“For this reason, in troubled times, the arts have always been and will continue to be our roadmap to better times as well as an historical register of where we have come from,” she said.
An outgrowth of the Live from Lewisburg Summer Series produced in the first summer of COVID 19, the Live From Lewisburg Variety Show will also provide an additional income stream for the Campus Theatre and provide a place for talented, local individuals to perform.
“Single-stream theatres have been struggling for quite some time,” Peltier said. “We need to take pride in and support this beautifully restored and updated theatre. This show will be another chance to do that.”
