From Staff Reports
The Lewisburg Photography Club, a special interest group of the Lewisburg Arts Council is hosting a photography exhibition during the 2023 Celebration of the Arts. The exhibition will be held April 29 through May 12 at the Community Partnerships Office at 328 Market St. in Lewisburg. Local photographers of all ages and skill levels are invited to enter the judged exhibition now through April 21. The exhibition is open to anyone within 30 miles of Lewisburg.
The exhibition will have three age groups: Adult (18 and older), Young Adults (13 – 17), and Children (12 and younger). The Adult age group will be further divided into the following categories: Macro, Black & White, Artistic, Traditional, and Lifestyle.
Each photographer may submit up to three photographs. An online entry form and show guidelines are available at LewisburgArtsCouncil.org.
This is a unique opportunity for local photographers of all ages to show what they can do without being juried, and see what other local photographers are doing as well. We also encourage children and youth to explore the art of photography and share their work in the show.
A panel of three experienced photographers will judge the work. Cash prizes will be awarded for Best of Show, first and second place in each age group and category. Ribbons will be awarded to Judges’ Choice, Peoples’ Choice, and third place in all categories.
An exhibition reception and awards program is planned for Saturday, May 6, from 2-4 p.m. with light snacks and beverages. Join us to celebrate the talent of our local photographers.
The 2023 Photography Exhibition is sponsored by Stephen J. Lindenmuth.
The Lewisburg Photography Club is a special interest group of the Lewisburg Arts Council. The club hosts educational presentations, critiques, photo walks, photo challenges, photo trips, workshops, and discussions on various aspects of photography. Visit LewisburgPhotoClub.org for more information or to become a member.
For more information please contact Lewisburg Photography Club Co-Chairs Sarah Binder and Penny Patterson at photoclub@lewisburgartscouncil.com.