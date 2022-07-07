LEWISBURG — Downtown streets will give people the chance to create and feel like a kid again. Chalk it up to the simplest of artwork.
On Friday, the Lewisburg Arts Council (LAC) is hosting its annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival on Market Street, between Second and Fifth streets. Participants should bring their own box of chalk and start drawing any time of the day. Rain date is Saturday, July 9.
Online registrants can begin drawing at any time during the day. People can register in person on Festival Day in front of Brushstrokes, at 4th and Market streets, beginning at 11 a.m. Treats for registered artists are provided by the Lewisburg Deli, The Cookie Dude and Sweet Frog. Stop by the registration table for a treat coupon.
“Folks really love this event,” said Della Hutchison, president of the LAC. “Families come back year after year, often returning to the same sidewalk squares, and it’s really fun to see over the years how the little ones have grown and changed. I remember vividly one family, whose youngest just graduated from high school and is soon off to college.”
She noted the appeal of instant feedback while sketching a chalk drawing.
“You’re sitting there working, and someone comes along and compliments you on your blending technique or asks how you made it look like that. How rewarding is that?” she said. “Plus, there’s just a wonderful energy generated when, everywhere you look, people are immersed in creating beautiful images.”
This year’s featured artist is Kasey Uhter, of Williamsport, who won first place in the 19-plus age category last year with a colorful peacock. First National Bank is the featured artist sponsor. Lawton Insurance Agency is sponsoring the festival.
A student at Moore College of Art and Design, in Philadelphia, Uhter said almost all of her artwork these days is done digitally on her iPad.
“Sidewalk art is a welcome break from that,” she said. “It gives me the chance to make something with my hands that can be seen by anyone passing by on the street. Also, because sidewalk chalk art is not permanent, I feel like it is more appreciated in the moment before it goes away.”
Uhter will be drawing in front of the Post Office, at the corner of Third and Market streets, starting about 10:30 a.m., Hutchison said. Folks are welcome to stop by, watch her work and ask her questions. Photos will be posted on Facebook throughout the day.
“I am in awe of Kasey’s gorgeous peacock design from last year, and I can’t wait to see what she comes up with for this year,” Hutchison said, noting that Uhter’s peacock is being used to advertise the Festival.
The LAC’s mission is to connect the community with the arts, Hutchison said, and many of their events allow people to view or listen to art created by others. But with just a box of chalk, the Sidewalk Chalk Festival invites everyone to be creators.
“With your knees on the sidewalk, the sun warm on your neck, and your hands covered in chalk dust, it’s impossible not to feel connected,” she said. “The joy that comes from getting a line or the perspective just right, that comes from creating something with your head and your hands, that’s really powerful. We want everyone to experience that for themselves.”
Beyond that, she appreciates how the Chalk Festival connects the community in another way.
“Sharing that powerful joy, even if only for a brief time, creates a bond that holds us together,” she said. “It’s hard to think of a better use of our volunteers’ time and energy.”
Between 6 and 8 p.m., local band DePotorLand will perform in front of the Post Office. People are welcome to bring a lawn chair while they enjoy the music.
Prizes, sponsored by Sholley Insurance Agency, Brushstrokes and Purity Candy, will be awarded to the top three creations in five age groups. To be eligible for prizes, registration is required. Judging will start at 6 p.m., with the winners announced in front of Brushstrokes at 8 p.m. Winners do not need to present.
When Uhter was asked if she has tips for aspiring artists, she said she recommends taking the time to sketch out ideas before drawing on the sidewalk.
“This way you are able to change your drawing a lot more easily than when you are working in such a large scale,” she said. “Plus, it is very satisfying to see your little sketch turn into a big piece of art!”
