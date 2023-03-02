LEWISBURG — Can a night club dancer and an illegal craps game organizer find true love? Can a savvy ladies’ man fall for a prim mission worker? Anything is possible in a musical about saints, sinners and romance.
The Lewisburg Area High School Music Department will present “Guys and Dolls” in the school auditorium Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. along with a matinee performance Saturday at 2 p.m.
“The show ‘Guys and Dolls’ has fantastic music and a lot of humor,” said Sarah Tiede, vocal and general music teacher at Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School. “Our students are incredibly talented. We have national and all-state musicians on stage and in the pit, a lightning-fast stage crew, and a student-run light and sound. It’s a feel-good show full of humor and great dancing.”
Junior Summer Evans plays the role of Sarah Brown, an idealistic missionary whose goal is to save sinners … and local gambler Sky Masterson certainly qualifies as a sinner.
“Sky Masterson walks into the mission and throws Sarah for a loop,” Evans said. “She ends up going to Havana with him and falls in love. As she straightens him out, she kind of lets loose a little bit.”
“Sky is supposed to be a charming, big-shot gambler. He’s kind of a player, as well,” said Jonah Carney, the senior portraying Sky. “He falls in love with a girl over a bet, and she turns him straight.”
Meanwhile, Miss Adelaide, a dancer at the Hot Box, is more of a “ditzy blonde,” said senior Audrey Pennington, who plays Adelaide.
“Miss Adelaide has a lot of energy,” Pennington said. “She’s had a fiancé, Nathan, for 14 years and wants nothing more than to marry him, but Nathan is a little stubborn.”
As for the fiancé, Nathan Detroit, he runs a crap game in New York, moving it around to avoid getting nabbed by the law.
“He tries to show a composed, outward character, but as you see throughout the show, he’s trying to keep himself from falling apart from the various shenanigans he gets involved in,” said Naveen Ramsaran, the junior playing Nathan. “He doesn’t like to take risks. He doesn’t gamble; he takes his cut off the top.”
Adding interest to the story, Evans and Carney (Sarah Brown and Sky Masterson) are dating in real life.
“It’s really fun to play alongside him in the show,” Evans said, adding with a laugh, “There’s a scene where I slap him. We’ve practiced that a few times.”
Tiede recalled an amusing situation when one of the characters was given pretzel rods during one of the first rehearsal run-throughs.
“In one scene she is supposed to nibble on a pretzel as she is thinking about what to say,” Tiede said. “Well, she popped the whole pretzel in her mouth then couldn’t talk for about three minutes. The other character on the stage started to cover for her but then the entire cast was laughing so much that he broke character and lost it on stage, as well. We finally had to have a backstage helper run water out to her.”
Despite the long hours of rehearsals and having to memorize lines, the students have been enjoying the musical, especially when compared to the more somber themes of last year’s show, “Les Miserables.”
“I think Adelaide has been such a fun role to fulfill,” Pennington said. “I’ve enjoyed getting to be a little more silly on stage than I normally do. I feel like I can be myself through Adelaide, which has been a joy.”
Evans learned to have more confidence in herself and in the direction of the play.
“It was daunting at first, and now here we are,” she said. “I’m excited for the show. I know it’s going to be really good.”
Carney said audiences will enjoy watching as his character, Sky Masterson, grows from a hot-shot gambler to a sincere lover. Ramsaran found his character, Nathan Detroit, to be the most relatable.
“He tries to show all the crap shooters that, ‘I’m in control,’” Ramsaran said. “But inside he’s, ‘I don’t know what to do. I’m broke. I’m in debt.’”
Evans noted that the four lead actors have grown as friends during the rehearsals, which started in late November.
“I love our little group,” Evans said. “They’ve been awesome to be around.”
This group of seniors was Tiede’s first group of sixth graders from seven years ago, when she started working for Lewisburg.
“It’s going to be bittersweet to see them graduate,” she said. “I have watched them grow from sweet little sixth graders that didn’t know how to open lockers to amazing musicians and young adults.”
