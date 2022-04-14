LEWISBURG — Maybe the best part of a variety show is right in its name: the assortment of talent that is brought together in one, entertaining evening.
Committee members are gearing up for the Live from Lewisburg Variety Show, which will be held Wednesday, May 18, at 7 p.m. onstage at the historic Campus Theatre. The show will feature a night of songs, dance and plenty of laughs.
This will be the second Live from Lewisburg Variety Show, which is sponsored with the collaboration of three organizations: the CommUnity Zone, Campus Theatre and the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. The inaugural show was held in November, with plans to make it a recurring performance if all went well.
“The Nov. 12 show was a great success,” said Cindy Peltier, director of the CommUnity Zone. “We have since received many positive comments and the prevailing question has been, ‘When will you do it again?’”
A committee to evaluate auditions and get all the plans in place reached out to local radio host Tom Morgan, of 94KX, to emcee next month’s production.
“Our team is so excited that Tom Morgan has joined us and will be the host of the May 18 event,” Peltier said. “We have been meeting weekly to develop the show and feel confident we have the right people at the table.”
Morgan has enjoyed the weekly meetings, saying the members are “a creative bunch of people” and the show is being done with attention to detail.
“After 45 years of radio, I thought I’d done everything,” he said. “But when they told me this is going to have a full pit orchestra, I thought, I’m going to be Johnny Carson for a night. This is going to be cool.”
He said he especially appreciates the way the variety show will reach across demographics to entertain all ages, from kids to adults. They’re also working on some new ideas for the show.
“Without giving too much away,” Peltier said, “our intention is to have more interaction with the audience this time with many surprises.”
“It’s an interesting concept that’s going to blow people’s minds,” Morgan said. “When you come into the theater, it’s not like you’re just going to take your seat and sit back.”
Acts for the May event include Larry Lawson, singer songwriter; members of the Karen Gronsky School of Dance; Adam Tarin, keyboard and singer; Monica Prince, choreopoem; members of Riverstage Community Theatre with a scene from Monty Python’s Spamalot; Scott the Balloon Guy; house band T-Rail and the Locomotives; organist Richard Findlay and many more surprises.
A description of the variety show on the CommUnity Zone’s website said the show gives a nod back to the days when the community theater provided news and entertainment, adding, “We firmly believe that even in the darkest of troubled times, arts and entertainment can be our guiding light to a better tomorrow, and we can all work together to lift that light up for all to see!”
Peltier agreed, noting art has always served a part in the life and healing of our communities.
“It has served to deliver messages that would not necessarily be heard through pure didactic modes of communication,” she said. “Now, it’s more important than ever for us to find ways to reconnect.”
Morgan’s goal is to make the show fun from beginning to end.
“I’m going to be the guy that ties it all together with wit and humor,” he said. “I hope people will leave wanting more. I’m so excited about it.”
For more information, visit www.LiveFromLewisburg.com or www.communityzonelewisburg.org.
