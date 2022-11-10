The Lewisburg Variety Show is returning to the Campus Theatre for the third installment of this live collection of local talent on Nov. 16.
It’s been a full year since the premiere of showcase of local talent, and event organizers said they are thrilled to be returning with another night of music, laughs and all things Lewisburg. Local radio personality Tom Morgan will reprise his role as host. Also returning are house organist Rick Findlay and house band T-Rail and the Locomotives.
The Live from Lewisburg Variety Show is once again presenting a wealth of local talent from the Central Susquehanna Valley. There will be solo musicians, actors, dancers, magic, even a barbershop quartet and more.
Organizers said they believe that the power of the arts and community entertainment can always draw people together, bringing them closer to one another and strengthening the bonds they share. This is a showcase of local talent, supported by local businesses and organizations, and it isn’t possible without a local audience.
The show starts at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Campus Theatre in downtown Lewisburg; doors open at 6:30.
For more information contact Cynthia Peltier, CommUnity Zone at peltiercynthia4@gmail.com